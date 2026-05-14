Newcastle United are looking to bring in a new striker this summer and have set their sights on Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, who Chelsea and other Premier League sides are also tracking.

The Magpies have made bringing in a centre-forward a top priority after last summer’s additions, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, have failed to fill the void left by Alexander Isak.

Vlahovic, 26, is considered a top-class striker on his day and has notched 118 goals in 301 appearances across his senior career. He has plenty of experience at the highest level, having joined Serie A giants Juve back in 2022.

However, his contract with the Turin-based club expires at the end of the campaign. Despite Juve’s best efforts to tie him down to an extension, he is currently set to be available on a free transfer this summer.

That situation has put a host of clubs on alert, and according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, as cited by Sport Witness, Newcastle have made ‘contact’ and ‘enquired’ about the conditions of a deal for Vlahovic – ‘trying to understand the financials that would be involved.’

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also made checks, but they are yet to make any concrete moves, opening the door for other sides such as Newcastle to swoop in. Atletico Madrid are another side to have reportedly joined the race recently.

Juventus, for their part, are ‘hesitating’ to offer Vlahovic a ‘hefty’ wage he is demanding, plus a signing-on bonus and a commission for his agent.

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Newcastle in race to sign Serie A talisman

TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed back in February that Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping close tabs on Vlahovic’s situation.

In fact, Chelsea were considered favourites to sign the Serbian international a few months ago, and are thought to remain interested.

Liam Delap, another target for Newcastle, is expected to depart Stamford Bridge after struggling this term, and Vlahovic could be brought in as a replacement for him.

Spurs’ hopes of landing Vlahovic, meanwhile, hinge on whether they can avoid relegation. That looks fairly likely for now, as they sit two points above the Premier League’s bottom three with two matches remaining.

With this in mind, Newcastle could face a battle with the two London clubs for Vlahovic’s signature.

It will be very interesting to see whether Eddie Howe’s side follow up their enquiries with a formal contract offer for Vlahovic.

The potential move could have ramifications for Magpies duo Woltemade and Wissa, who both have varying levels of uncertainty surrounding their futures at St James’ Park.

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