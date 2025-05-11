Newcastle United have received a boost in their pursuit of Eberechi Eze, TEAMtalk understands, but there is a major determining factor as well as competition from another top Premier League club for the Crystal Palace star.

Eze has been on the books of Palace since the summer of 2020 when he joined from Queens Park Rangers for £19.5million. Some raised eyebrows at the Eagles paying such a hefty fee for a player who was playing in the Championship at the time, but his growth and development since has proved the London club right.

The 26-year-old is now widely regarded as one of the best attacking players in the Premier League.

Eze, who has been deployed predominantly as an attacking midfielder this season, has scored 36 goals and given 28 assists in 163 appearances so far in his career for the Eagles.

Palace head coach Oliver Glasner rates Eze highly, describing him as a “dangerous” player and “an unbelievable finisher” in The Independent in September 2024.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are among the clubs that are keen on signing Eze from Palace in the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s side believe that Eze’s skills make him a perfect profile for the team, with the Premier League top-five hopefuls looking to add more creativity to their attacking midfield department.

Sources have told us that although Eze has a release clause of around €80million (£67.7m, $90m) in his contract, Palace are open to negotiating.

We understand that the Eagles are willing to consider offers of around €70m (£59.2m, $78.77m) to let the England international attacker leave for a new challenge.

However, Newcastle need to qualify for the Champions League next season to strengthen their chances of convincing Eze to move to St. James’ Park this summer.

Sources have indicated that qualification for Europe’s premier club competition next season will play a decisive role in the Magpies’ pursuit of Eze.

Newcastle are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 63 points from 35 matches.

Nottingham Forest also target Eberechi Eze – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle will face competition from Nottingham Forest for Eze.

Just like Newcastle, Forest are also keen on a summer deal for the Palace and England international attacking midfielder.

Newcastle and Forest are moving for Eze with particular interest, with the latter viewing the former QPR star as a player who would strengthen their squad.

Nuno’s side are also in the running for the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season.

Forest are currently seventh with 61 points from 35 matches, just two points behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

