Eddie Howe pointed to the controversial 60-second second-half spell which tipped Saturday’s clash in Arsenal’s favour as Newcastle were beaten 2-0.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli delivered a tag-team double salvo as Arsenal dispatched Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium. England forward Saka capped a neat move to put Arsenal ahead, before his replacement Martinelli killed the Premier League contest with just his second touch.

But just seconds before that Callum Wilson appeared to be pushed over in the box by Gabriel. Newcastle protested, but ref Stuart Attwell waved away their appeals and Martinelli did the rest.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told BBC Sport: “I thought it was a good performance, especially the start. We were good for the first half an hour. We came under pressure. The game was decided in the incident with Callum Wilson and the penalty – a tough call against us – then they scored in the aftermath.

“I don’t know why Callum would go down – he was one on one, a great chance. Games swing on those moments. It feels like those big calls have gone against us.

“Great save [from Aaron Ramsdale to deny Jonjo Shelvey]. I thought it was in. The pleasing thing today is how we started and finished the game. We created chances. Ramsdale has played well. We weren’t clinical but at least we were creating chances.

“The players have been very responsive. They have given everything in the two games. I can’t ask more than their best.”

“We just have to look at the first one [game against Norwich]. Momentum in football is so important. We need to get that win as quickly as we can.

Arteta happy with patient Gunners

“It is great to be back. You don’t enjoy losing. Managing and being out there in action is what it’s all about.”

Howe’s men were also taunted by Arsenal fans over their position at the foot of the table and their new-found wealth.

“I don’t agree with that. I’ve seen the dressing room, we’ve got some very good players here. We’re just lacking in confidence at the moment,” added Howe.

Mike Arteta thought his side showed patience.

“I am happy with the points after losing [to Liverpool last weekend]. You have to win straightaway. Overall I’m pleased,” said the Spaniard.

“The word was we had to be patient. We had to play with urgency and rhythm. That’s what we did in the second half. We found spaces and that’s how we scored the goals.

“When you have chances you have to put them in the net. In the first half we shot from every range without composure.”

