Eddie Howe to consider replacing Ten Hag at Man Utd, as Newcastle stance on brutal exit emerges

Eddie Howe will give serious consideration to joining Manchester United if an approach is made, though TEAMtalk understands Newcastle do not expect to lose their manager in what would be a crippling exit.

Newcastle are still in the early years of their new era as the worlds richest club. The Saudi-based owners are confident they will take the club to the top of English Football and make them a dominant force in European football.

One of the key things Newcastle’s owners craved was to hire a manager who would be at the club for years to come and Eddie Howe was chosen as that man back in the November of 2021. The board stated that they wanted him to be “our version of Sir Alex Ferguson” and enjoy a lengthy tenure at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have faced a challenge to that goal recently, with multiple clubs eyeing up their manager as well as the FA. English football’s governing body had sized up Howe to become the new England manager prior to appointing Thomas Tuchel.

However Howe’s wages were deemed excessive by the FA and the financial factor ultimately ruled him out of contention.

The England job is one Howe would have been extremely interested in, but Newcastle can breathe easier knowing that role is now filled until the summer of 2026.

However, Newcastle cannot afford to be complacent, with another high profile position set to involve Howe.

Man Utd eyeing Eddie Howe

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Howe’s situation amid continued speculation they’ll dispense with Erik ten Hag at some stage during the season.

Sources tell us Man Utd’s next two matches – against Brentford in the Premier League and Fenerbahce in the Europa League – could prove decisive in determining whether Ten Hag is fired.

Furthermore, on the back of Man Utd missing out on Tuchel, we’ve been informed Howe is now one of two managers the Red Devils are casting their eye over. The other is Graham Potter who would be far easier to sign given he’s currently unattached.

It’s not been entirely smooth sailing for Howe at Newcastle who has endured troubled relationships at the club, most notably with director of football, Paul Mitchell.

However, sources have said the pair now have a solid and professional relationship and it is not seen as a major issue behind the scenes.

The former Bournemouth boss was upset over Newcastle allowing Dan Ashworth to leave for Manchester United.

Howe and Ashworth possess a very strong relationship and that is seen as a source of concern for Newcastle should Man Utd decide to make a move. Ashworth is Man Utd’s sporting director and would have a major say in appointing a successor to Ten Hag.

As things stand Ten Hag remains the man in charge at Old Trafford, but he is under severe scrutiny and options are being evaluated.

Sources at Newcastle are not overly concerned and believe Howe will be there until the end of the season at least.

But should there be an attempt from the red side of Manchester, Howe will give the approach serious consideration.

Latest Newcastle news

In other news, TEAMtalk understands Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has agreed to switch his allegiance at international level to Jamaica.

Jamaica are managed by former Magpies boss Steve McClaren who recently persuaded Mason Greenwood to declare for The Reggae Boyz too.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT report Alexander Isak is stalling over signing a contract extension with Newcastle.

That has put Arsenal ‘on red alert’, with Mikel Arteta’s side a huge admirer of the Sweden international.