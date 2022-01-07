Eddie Howe dismisses what everyone is thinking about Trippier’s Newcastle switch

Eddie Howe insists that new signing Kieran Trippier has not joined Newcastle purely for financial reasons after the England right-back sealed his Premier League return.

The former Burnley and Tottenham defender has swapped a title race in Spain for a relegation scrap in England after completing his £12million move to St James’ Park.

And speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Cambridge, Howe revealed that he hopes Trippier’s arrival will convince other top stars to flock to Tyneside’

He said: “I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career. So when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn’t hesitate.

“A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began. It is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners. I’m very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch.”

As for the perception that Trippier has just signed for the money, Howe added: “Kieran hasn’t come for the financial benefits of the contract. He’s come for the club and for the challenge that the team faces at the current time, but also the longer-term vision, so I think that’s a massive thing for the football club.

“Hopefully with his signing, other players around the world will potentially look at that and share his dream and his vision for what he sees. That’s a big thing for us.”

Newcastle closing in on Norwich star

Meanwhile, reports claim Newcastle United have to fend off just one Premier League club for the signature of Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell during January.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire career with the Canaries save for a loan spell with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard. The former England Under-21 ace has made 110 appearances in all competitions for the East Anglians, netting 10 goals. Having first signed professional terms in 2018, the Dereham-born schemer inked a one-year extension in July 2019.

However, he will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and clubs have taken note. Norwich don’t want to risk losing him for nothing next summer and are open to a winter sale.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Leeds United have all been linked with Cantwell. And back on December 30, The Sun claimed the Carrow Road outfit have spoken to other clubs about their player.

However the report added that there have been no bids to date. That might be about to change as the now cash-rich Magpies begin to flex their financial muscles.

They are close to signing England right-back Kieran Tripper from Atletico Madrid. And, according to Sky Sport News (18:41 06/01/2022), Cantwell also is well and truly on Eddie Howe’s radar.

They state: “Newcastle United and one other Premier League club are interested in signing Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell”

Sky Sports News has been told it would require a bid of around £15m-£20m for Norwich to consider selling.

