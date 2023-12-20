Eddie Howe ecstatic as Newcastle accelerate deal for ‘remarkable’ midfielder with talks confirmed

Newcastle have entered talks with a midfield sensation who has already been talked up by Eddie Howe, and a report has revealed when a deal will come into effect.

Newcastle’s season has imploded in recent weeks, with the Magpies exiting Europe, the League Cup and also losing two of their last three in the Premier League. There are mitigating factors, however, with the club’s injury crisis front and centre.

Newcastle have lost players in all departments of the pitch. Aside from the obvious absences, Newcastle have also been hindered by an inability to rotate.

Kieran Trippier, for example, has looked a shadow of himself amid a series of error-strewn displays of late. Had Eddie Howe more options available the 32-year-old would undoubtedly have been rested and rotated in recent weeks.

The 10-month suspension handed to Sandro Tonali for breaching betting regulations has also hit Newcastle hard.

With the Italy international’s season over, Newcastle are seeking midfield reinforcements in the January window.

Kalvin Phillips remains an option, though per the Telegraph, Newcastle could complete an important deal much closer to home before any additions are made.

They state Newcastle have entered contract talks with 17-year-old phenom, Lewis Miley.

Howe in awe of Miley, but any new deal can’t take effect yet

The teen sensation has made 11 appearances for Newcastle this season and has shown maturity well beyond his years. Indeed, the article labels his rise since being given a chance in November ‘remarkable’.

Miley – a product of Newcastle’s youth academy – has helped to offset Tonali’s absence and even notched his first Premier League goal during the 3-0 victory over Fulham on December 16.

At 17 years and 229 days, Miley became the eighth-youngest scorer in EPL history. Major names such as Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and Cesc Fabregas are among the few to have scored at a younger age.

Miley has already made an impression on Howe who waxed lyrical about the youngster following his goal against the Cottagers.

“His all-round performances have been so good and he’s created a couple of goals with his passes in the final third so it was good to see him get rewarded with a goal himself,” said Howe post-match.

“He’s an incredible talent and he’s started his Newcastle career in a great way.”

The Telegraph note Miley only turned professional upon turning 17 in May. Per league rules, he could only sign a maximum of a three-year deal due to his age.

However, Newcastle have been so impressed with Miley that talks over a new and improved long-term contract are now taking place.

Per the report, if an agreement is reached, the deal would come into effect next summer, by which time Miley will be 18 years of age.

