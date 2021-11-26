Eddie Howe will manage Newcastle from the dugout for the first time on Saturday, his assistant Jason Tindall has confirmed.

The 43-year-old was appointed on November 8 to replace Steve Bruce. He took charge of the exciting 3-3 draw with Brentford from a hotel room after testing positive for Covid the day before.

Howe’s symptoms have now been traced back to last week, allowing him to travel with the Newcastle squad this weekend.

The Magpies face Arsenal at the Emirates in a lunchtime kick-off. Mikel Arteta’s side sit fifth in the Premier League table after six wins from 12 matches.

Tindall stood in for Howe at Newcastle’s pre-match press conference. He said (via BBC Sport): “From my own personal experiences when I had Covid a couple of months ago, I had no symptoms to start with and it was only after about eight or nine days where it hit me really hard and I began to struggle.

“But from how Eddie was, I’d say Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, in comparison to how he’s now feeling and the tone of his voice the latter part of this week, there’s been a big difference.”

Tindall was then asked if rigorous testing at the club’s Darsley Park training ground had resulted in any further cases.

Kieran Trippier could be on the move Man United and Newcastle have been linked with Kieran Trippier.

“Thankfully, we’re okay, there have been no more positive cases,” he said. “When one person gets it, you do worry a little bit, but thankfully we’ve tested every single day this week as a group of players and staff and everybody has come through fine.”

Newcastle will be looking to pick up their first win against Arsenal. They are the only team in the division yet to do so, having drawn six and lost six so far.

Xavi fights back as Newcastle plot Barca bid

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Xavi is desperate to keep Ousmane Dembele from the clutches of Newcastle.

The French winger, 24, is out of contract in June. Howe’s side are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer as a result.

InsideFutbol, citing reports in the Spanish media, report that Xavi is fighting back. He is offering Dembele the chance to be a ‘key player’ in Barca’s squad, once he returns from a hamstring problem.

The attacker cost Barca £135.5million back in August 2017 but has had a troublesome time due to injuries. He has made just two appearances this campaign and is yet to register a goal contribution.

READ MORE: Newcastle lie in wait for prolific striker signing as agent begins first talks