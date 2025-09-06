Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has broken his silence over the “challenging” saga around Alexander Isak’s departure to Liverpool this summer, revealing how it really impacted his players, while an early warning has been fired over the man signed to replace him at St James’ Park in Nick Woltemade.

The 25-year-old’s push to leave Newcastle and try and force through a move to Liverpool will be remembered as one of the most drawn-out transfer sagas in recent times, with Isak ultimately getting his wish and seeing his move to Anfield eventually go through ahead of the deadline.

Moving for a fee of £125m (€144m, $167.5m), the move has set a new record high in the Premier League and with all associated with Liverpool undoubtedly delighted to have finally got their hands on one of the world’s elite centre forwards.

However, the exit from Tyneside left a bitter taste for all associated with Newcastle, who were understandably left upset by the way the Sweden international acted in trying to force through his exit.

To that end, their salty supporters have very much made clear what they think of the ‘total rat‘, and with a warning issued to the Reds that he will one day do the same thing to them.

Now, Toon boss Howe has also spoken out on the saga, revealing how it truly impacted his players and having revealed his perspective on how things played out.

“There is a huge frustration, as we know we are judged against everything we deliver,” Howe told the Chronicle.

“And that is why the players have handled it all really well, it would have been very easy for them to feel differently about the situation. They have taken ownership of their own performances; they have viewed it absolutely brilliantly.”

On the challenge Newcastle now face in putting the incident behind them, Howe admitted: “I don’t think every squad would have been able to blank it out and carry on and make the team grow from the experience. That is always the challenge we have to be better for what happened and not succumb to it, that is the challenge ahead now.”

Newcastle boss urges caution over Isak replacement

With Isak moving on to pastures new, Newcastle will hope the two strikers brought in this summer in Woltemade and Yoane Wissa can hit the ground running and replace the 62 goals in 109 games he struck while on Tyneside.

Supporters will know exactly what to expect from Wissa, having seen him enjoy an excellent season for Brentford last time out, where he scored 20 times in 39 appearances – just seven short of the Swede’s tally from last term.

Woltemade, who has surpassed Isak as Newcastle’s record signing at £74m (€85m, $100m), is more of an unknown quantity, though he did catch the eye during this summer’s UEFA Under-21 Championships off the back of scoring 17 times in 33 appearances last season for VfB Stuttgart.

Howe, though, is urging fans to stay patient with the 6ft 6in attacker needing time to adjust to the demands of the Premier League.

“There will be a period of adjustment, so we all have to be very understanding of that.

“It is difficult for players to just to come in. He has not had a pre-season with us, and I love every player to experience that because your learning is a lot quicker.

“But I think he has qualities that translate across anyway, he is very good technically. He is very good around the box, he scores goals and I think that will translate.”

