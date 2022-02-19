Eddie Howe was frustrated Newcastle United could not make more of their chances against West Ham, but was pleased with a point and the fact that Joe Willock is back among the goals.

Newcastle brought a point back from the London Stadium after Saturday’s early kick-off. They fell behind to a Craig Dawson header in the 32nd minute. But they levelled things up when Willock’s effort just crossed the line just before the break.

The visitors had more shots than their hosts. However, each only managed three on target. Howe felt his side were the more likely to score more, though.

He told BT Sport: “I’m satisfied with the point but frustrated it maybe wasn’t more. The way we started the game was excellent. The only disappointment for me was that we only got one goal. There was more in it for us.

“Although we dominated they still had a threat in the game. That’s what West Ham can do to you. We’re disappointed that the free-kick was poorly defended from our perspective.

“That’s a frustration. But the character and response was there. With the balls we put into the box, it should have been more.”

Alas, Newcastle’s only goalscorer was Willock, who thus got off the mark for the entire season. After closing out the last campaign on a record-equalling scoring streak, his return to the scoresheet has been long awaited.

Howe knew it was coming, though. The manager said: “Last season he scored some crucial goals for the club. This season, since I’ve come in, he’s grown and grown and grown.

“That goal was coming. I’m really pleased for him because he deserved it today.”

Joe Willock is finally back in the goals for Newcastle! His first of the season comes from a brilliant improvised finish 👌 pic.twitter.com/krmUAk6w4T — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 19, 2022

Howe is hoping it could inspire other players in Willock’s position to contribute the goals they need to as well.

The boss added to Match of the Day: “It is very important for him personally and the team. He is a goalscorer. He is a key player for us. It has been coming.

“His performances have improved week on week. Hopefully that is the first of many as our midfield probably hasn’t contributed enough.”

Eddie Howe clarifies Newcastle injuries

Newcastle had to navigate the game without Allan Saint-Maximin. The attacking midfielder was missing due to injury.

Explaining his absence, Howe told MOTD: “He got a kick on his calf last week and it was too sore to play today.

“It was a late call. We hoped he might make the game but he didn’t.”

And the manager elaborated with BT that he wants fringe players to step up in the absence of other key men. One player who has been gaining prominence recently got a namecheck in that regard.

Howe added: “It’s frustrating that we’re missing them. But that’s what the squad is for. We need other players to step up.

“Ryan [Fraser] is another player who I thought was excellent today. He’s another player who’s improving every week.”

Newcastle are next in action in one week’s time. They face Brentford in another away match next Saturday.

