Eddie Howe claims Newcastle United’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa is one they would not have achieved in previous weeks.

The Magpies made it three Premier League wins on the bounce thanks to Kieran Trippier’s 35th-minute free-kick. The result took Howe’s side up to 21 points, giving them a four-point advantage on the league’s bottom three.

During a post-match interview with BBC Match of the Day, Howe said: “Three more points feels good from where we have come. But even in this good moment we are very calm but very pleased.

“We didn’t give up too many chances to Aston Villa. It was a tight game and in weeks gone by we wouldn’t have won this game. There is still a heck of a long way to go.

“There are lots of things we can improve. We defended heroically at times but I feel we have a lot to do still. We know we are in the early stages but we’re pleased with progress we are making.

“The crowd has been like this with team and me from the moment I came in. I can’t thank them enough.”

The win did come at a cost for Newcastle, though. Both goalscorer Trippier and fellow defender Javi Manquillo had to be substituted after picking up injuries.

After the match, Howe told Sky Sports that Trippier had travelled to hospital. He is set to have an X-ray on his foot problem.

‘It’s a massive win’ – Dan Burn

January signing Dan Burn added: “It’s a massive win and this run has changed the whole feel around the place. Hopefully it can keep going.”

On team-mate Trippier, Burn said: “Kieran is obviously a very, very good player and an international player who shows his quality.”

The 29-year-old challenged Aston Villa skipper Tyrone Mings at several set-pieces throughout the game. “I’ve had a good few battles with Tyrone over years and I’ve always enjoyed them,” Burn said.

The centre-back is a boyhood Newcastle fan and jumped at the chance to sign when Brighton received an offer for him. “I said when I came here, I just want to keep the team up,” he added.

