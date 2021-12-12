Eddie Howe thinks Newcastle were unlucky to lose 4-0 at the hands of Leicester in the Premier League.

The Magpies were looking to build on their narrow victory over Burnley last time out. But they could not pick up a second win of the campaign as Brendan Rodgers’ men ran out comfortable winners at the King Power.

Leicester went ahead through controversial circumstances in the 38th minute. Jamaal Lascelles left out a leg in the penalty area, sending James Maddison down after slight contact. The Newcastle skipper protested his innocence but it fell on deaf ears, as the referee pointed to the spot.

Belgium international Youri Tielemans smashed the resultant penalty home.

Patson Daka got on the scoresheet after the break to put Leicester 2-0 up. He was given a simple finish after Harvey Barnes had beaten Newcastle’s offside trap.

Tielemans then secured his brace with another confident strike before James Maddison beat Martin Dubravka in the 85th minute.

During a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Howe said (via BBC Sport): “It was a strange game because I thought we were okay for large parts. We were okay in the first half and were a threat at times. We conceded a goal with the penalty – which was debatable whether it was. The scoreline looks like a heavy defeat but I didn’t think it felt like that at all.

“It wasn’t ideal for our situation. The manner of [the penalty] as well is one that the referee gives at the time and it’s no way it will be overturned. It’s harsh for us. The scoreline is not reflective. Statistics show us that and my gut feeling tells me that but we have to regroup very quickly.

Newcastle need composure in attack – Howe

“Every game is an opportunity. We’re hugely frustrated by some of our moments in the game. If we’d have shown more composure in the attacking third we could have made more of the moments. We just let the game slip away from us.

“[I] know they have quality players and they hurt us when we allowed them space but I don’t think we should lose heart from the majority of the game. We just need more of the big moments to go our way. We’re in a huge fight to stay in this division. We’ll need to use the pain and feeling from today to help us in our journey this season.”

Newcastle’s next game is an away trip to Liverpool on Thursday at 20:00.

