Sam Johnstone is attracting more interest from within the Premier League, with Newcastle United the latest club looking at the English ‘keeper.

Johnstone, 28, has been a vital player for West Brom this season, managing nine clean sheets from 19 games. However, rumours have been circling that Tottenham were looking at making a move for the former Man United ‘keeper this January. Now, reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato suggest Newcastle are also monitoring Johnstone’s situation.

The England international is out of contract in the summer, therefore the Baggies could be tempted to cash in on the player in January.

Newcastle are keen to improve their squad in the upcoming window as they sit bottom of the league.

The move could be a risk for Johnstone, with Eddie Howe’s men currently favourites to go down, and West Brom sitting inside the play-off spots.

With the Baggies looking to bounce back to the top division, it is likely a big offer will be required for their No.1 to move mid-way through the campaign.

However, money shouldn’t be an issue for Newcastle, considering the recent switch over in ownership.

Competition will be rife, with West Ham and Southampton also interested in acquiring the in-demand keeper’s services.

However, whatever happens in the upcoming window, it seems unlikely Johnstone will remain at West Brom beyond the summer.

Pundit delivers brutal assessment of West Brom form

Meanwhile, Danny Mills admitted he is unimpressed with the way West Brom have played this season.

Frustrations have been growing around the Hawthorns as the side are currently four games without a win.

And the former Leeds United man stated he expected to see a much-improved West Brom outfit this season.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “They are frantic, that’s the only word to describe it. I’m not quite sure there’s method to that a lot of time. It’s more about ‘Let’s just run’. There’s not too much organisation to it.

“They are high energy but they certainly need more of an idea when they get the ball. That comes from the manager, definitely. I’ve seen them three times now this season and it is very sporadic in the way that they play.”

