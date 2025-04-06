Eddie Howe keen on keeper reunion as Newcastle tipped to trigger star’s £25m exit clause

Eddie Howe is reportedly pushing to be reunited with a former goalkeeper this summer as Newcastle weigh-up triggering the £25million release clause of Southampton star Aaron Ramsdale.

England stopper Ramsdale looks certain to quit St Mary’s after Southampton’s Premier League relegation was confirmed when they were beaten 3-1 at Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

As TT has reported before, Ramsdale remains a major target for Leeds United along with Newcastle and his old club Bournemouth – where he played under Howe.

And now Football Insider has revealed that Saints’ exit clause sits at roughly £25m, prompting interested clubs to sit and take notice at that price.

Newcastle will be in the market for a new stopper this summer, especially as Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka will be 33 and 36 years old respectively by the end of April. That’s also despite the fact that the latter recently signed a new contract amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Football Insider sources report that despite Ramsdale being arguably in the poorest spell of his career and falling to the periphery of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, Howe remains a big fan of his.

They state that Howe views the 26-year-old as Newcastle’s next potential No.1, although financial constraints might hamper a move for the former Arsenal man.

Indeed, it’s claimed that the Magpies may not actually be willing to spend £25m on a goalkeeper this summer as they look at other areas of their squad to strengthen instead.

Burnley stopper also on Newcastle radar

Ramsdale isn’t the only England goalkeeper on Newcastle’s radar though, with Burnley’s James Trafford also a target after his outstanding season with the Clarets in the Championship.

Indeed, Trafford was a target last summer when Burnley went down, only for the Turf Moor outfit to keep hold of the talented stopper.

Scott Parker’s side also looked primed for an immediate return to the English top flight as they sit top of the table with six games remaining in the campaign.

To that end, trying to lure Trafford away from Burnley if they do go back up could end up being a difficult task.

That leaves Ramsdale as the more viable option – if Newcastle are prepared to pay up.

