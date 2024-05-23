Newcastle transfers: Eddie Howe lines up incredible £160m double swoop for West Ham, Everton stars

Newcastle are lining up a double deal for West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to reports.

Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad in the summer as his team aim to bounce back from a disappointing campaign that saw them finish in seventh place.

Injuries have certainly played their part and Howe is determined to add more depth as a result, but Newcastle will have to sell players before sanctioning any more major incomings.

Star pair Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been heavily linked with moves away from St James’ Park amid their need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

TEAMtalk sources say Howe would prefer to sell several fringe players rather than lose Guimaraes and Isak. However, if the Magpies want to spend big this summer, it’s likely one of them will have to leave.

Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract that is valid until June 30, while Isak is also valued at £100m, per reports.

Newcastle consider big-money move for Bowen

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have ‘held meetings’ as they plan for the summer window and have identified Bowen and Calvert-Lewin as key targets.

They are ‘aware that both moves are complicated, as well as expensive,’ and will ‘need to sell players’ to fund their recruitment.

The interest in Bowen and Calvert-Lewin is ‘genuine,’ however, and they are both on what is described as a ‘very short list of targets.’

Bowen has been on Newcastle’s radar for some time and his performances for West Ham have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The 27-year-old winger scored a very impressive 16 Premier League goals for the Hammers this season – making him the division’s joint-ninth top scorer.

Liverpool have also been linked with Bowen as they plan for the potential departure of Mo Salah, so could compete for his signature.

The Telegraph claim that Newcastle have ‘enquired about Bowen before’ but were told no by West Ham on each occasion.

The England international ‘could be tempted to join Newcastle’ as a result of David Moyes leaving the club and Julen Lopetegui coming in as the Hammers’ new manager, per the report.

Various outlets have suggested that a bid of at least £100m would be required to lure Bowen away from the London Stadium, with the forward under contract until 2030,

Calvert-Lewin eyed as Wilson replacement

As for Calvert-Lewin, he would not be as expensive an addition as Bowen for Newcastle but Everton certainly won’t allow him to leave easily.

The Magpies have been ‘tracking’ the 27-year-old striker for the last two years as they eye a replacement for Callum Wilson, who looks likely to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Calvert-Lewin has been plagued by injuries in recent years but seems to have finally found his feet again under Sean Dyche.

He found the net in four of his last seven games of this season– including memorable header in the Merseyside derby.

Recent reports have suggested that Everton would demand a minimum of £60m for Calvert-Lewin this summer as they view him as a vital member of their squad.

However, the former Sheffield United man has just 12 months remaining on his contract and given the Toffees’ ongoing financial offers, they could be forced to accept significantly less.

TEAMtalk sources state that Everton are trying to tie him down to fresh terms but Newcastle and one other unnamed Premier League side are ‘very keen’ on him.

We also understand that Everton will have to make at least one big sale before submitting their accounts on June 30 to avoid another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle are now trying to take advantage of the situation so it will be interesting to see if they do lodge a concrete offer for Calvert-Lewin, as the report suggests.

