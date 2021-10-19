Newcastle in talks for ex-Prem boss after compensation stance emerges

Newcastle United are now in talks with Eddie Howe over the prospect of becoming their next manager, according to reports.

Pressure is growing on Steve Bruce after he failed to win his 1000th game as a manager at the weekend. In his first chance to impress Newcastle’s new owners, he oversaw a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. It seems he won’t be in the job for much longer.

As soon as the Saudi-backed consortium took the reins at Newcastle, the attention turned to Bruce’s future. He was already unpopular among fans, but previous owner Mike Ashley was reluctant to sack him.

Now, the new owners may remove him from his post and replace him with someone else to oversee their rebirth.

A number of names have already been linked with the potential vacancy. For example, reports on Monday from The Times suggested they were working with a shortlist of three.

Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery are all reportedly under consideration. However, all three currently have jobs with Belgium, Rangers and Villarreal respectively.

They would therefore need to be bought out of their existing contracts. According to the Daily Mail, it would take £7m to free up Europa League winner Emery. Martinez, on the other hand, would be made available for £2m.

However, a fresh update from the Daily Mirror says Newcastle’s new owners do not want to make enemies at other setups by poaching other coaches.

Therefore, they are keeping tabs on managers who are currently out of work.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with two men Steve Bruce's time as Newcastle manager does seem to be coming to an end, and two names have cropped up most to replace him.

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, who was close to joining Tottenham this summer, is one of the main candidates. Ex-Chelsea coach Frank Lampard and Lucien Favre, formerly with Borussia Dortmund, could also be in contention.

Incidentally, the Mail’s report discretely suggested that Rudi Garcia, who left Lyon in the summer, had also been mentioned to them.

But the Mirror say Newcastle are now discussing the chance of Howe taking charge.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth following their relegation from the Premier League in 2020. There was the chance for him to join Celtic earlier this year, but it fell through.

Newcastle are now considering offering him a route back into the Premier League. Although, opinion is split among the hierarchy over who the next coach should be.

They want to make a decision quickly, though, and ideally have a new boss in place for Saturday’s trip to face Crystal Palace.

Rooney linked with Newcastle role

Another name to be linked with Newcastle in recent hours has been Wayne Rooney.

The Manchester United legend is currently earning his managerial stripes with Derby County. However, it is far from an easy task due to their points deduction and financial situation.

Hence, it remains to be seen how much longer he will stick with the Rams.

Sport Bible are suggesting that he is a candidate for Newcastle and that he would be interested in taking charge at St James’ Park.

Although Rooney has pledged his commitment to Derby in public, the lure of Newcastle’s huge finances could be tempting.

It would also be a tough job though in the here and now due to their risk of relegation. Bruce has not led them to a win from their opening eight league games.

Over the long term, though, Newcastle could become a major force, so it may be an appealing job.

For now, Bruce remains in the dugout, but that could all change soon in what would be the first major decision the new owners will have to make.

