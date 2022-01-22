Eddie Howe insisted that he did not think his Newcastle side would concede to Leeds United as they claimed a crucial Premier League win at Elland Road.

Jonjo Shelvey got the all-important goal in the Magpies’ 1-0 win over the Whites at Elland Road. The first half was end-to-end, with Allan Saint-Maximin lively and on the front foot for the visitors.

Newcastle lost Joelinton to injury before half time with what looked like a groin issue. However, it went from bad to worse as Howe ended up having to use all his substitutions for injuries.

Still, the Magpies then took the lead through Shelvey’s free-kick, which Illan Meslier helped on its way with an error.

Leeds piled the pressure on to try and get an equaliser but Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa insisted that his side did not show enough ruthlessness in front of goal.

In contrast, though, Howe expressed his delight at Newcastle’s “massive win”. He also picked out goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for his performance.

“It was a massive win for us. I thought we played very well today,” the manager told BBC Sport.

“First half was a bit cagey. Second half we played really well, we defended well. We became a real counter threat the longer the game went on.

“Martin Dubravka played really well today. He made the save, commanded his box, took crosses. I thought our second-half performance was really, really good. Chris Wood also gave us a platform as well from the central position. His work rate was tireless.

“All our subs performed really well today. The intensity of that match, whenever you play Leeds you know it will be end to end. Physically we suffered a bit.”

Shelvey will earn a lot of the headlines for his free-kick, which Leeds stopper Meslier could have done better with.

But another crucial aspect for Newcastle was the clean sheet – their first in the Premier League since the final day of last season.

Howe criticised his side’s mentality last weekend after they surrendered a 1-0 lead against Watford. As such, he revelled in the shutout of Bielsa’s Leeds this time round,

Howe delighted with Newcastle clean sheet

“Yeah hanging on at the end is something we haven’t done very well this season so that is a big psychological barrier we are hopefully on our way to overcome,” Howe said.

“I didn’t feel we would concede today.

“We hope to use it as a turning point in our season, we need to, we need more wins so fingers crossed.”

Goalscorer Shelvey added: “This is a difficult place to come and play football because Leeds are constantly on the move but everyone battled for the shirt.

“We have been working to see games out, we know we can create chances and score goals so it was just about seeing games out.”

Newcastle return from the international break with their next Premier League test against Everton.