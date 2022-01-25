Family ties are at play at Newcastle as manager Eddie Howe reportedly wants to bring in a family member to aid the club’s transfer policy.

The Magpies have completed two significant transfers since their £305million takeover earlier in the season. Kieran Trippier became the first capture of the new era when joining from Atletico Madrid for £12m.

Burnley striker Chris Wood has also been brought in, with the New Zealand international costing £25m.

More deals are on the way and Newcastle have two players in mind. The Daily Mail claim the Magpies are willing to shatter their transfer record by signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton.

The central midfielder would cost £50m, put that does not put Newcastle off. Talks have already begun between the two Premier League clubs.

Howe is also hoping to land Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos. The Spanish team are willing to sell, but only for the right price.

£40m would do the job as Sevilla are clearly aware of Newcastle’s spending power. Their transfer hopes are boosted by the fact that Carlos is willing to join this month.

Eddie Howe family reunion on the cards

Howe is also gunning for a change in backroom staff, and as per the Daily Mail, he could complete a family reunion.

Howe’s nephew Andy is in talks with Newcastle over joining the club in a player recruitment role. The discussions are at an ‘advanced stage’ and his arrival is thought to be ‘imminent’.

The younger Howe spent 10 years at Bournemouth as their head of domestic scouting. He left recently, leading Newcastle to swoop in.

The St James’ Park outfit have already brought in Nicky Hammond, who has previous experience working at Reading and Celtic. His job is to ensure Newcastle are not over-charged when it comes to signings over the next six months.

Pundit rates Newcastle survival chances

Meanwhile, pundit Rio Ferdinand has given his verdict on who will survive the drop this term.

Newcastle have won just twice in 21 games, putting them in a perilous position. Norwich, Watford and Burnley are also under threat.

“I think Newcastle will stay up and then do big business in the summer,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“They seem to be doing it [their transfer business] more meticulous and strategic and less gung-ho than other teams who have had money straight away.

“Before Norwich went on this run they’re on at the moment I had them as certainties to go down. They’ve come out of nowhere but this break has killed their momentum.

“I think the bottom-five are cut adrift. I’m going with Burnley, Watford and I think Norwich will get dragged back into it too.

“If this break hadn’t of happened I would give them a chance, but I think the break will ruin their momentum.”

