Next top Newcastle target named as report reveals Emery ‘furious’ at saga

Newcastle have made former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe their new top target, following a dramatic turn of events with Unai Emery.

The Magpies thought they had finally snapped up their successor to Steve Bruce in ex-Arsenal man Emery. In fact, reports claimed that lead recruiter Amanda Staveley felt confident of sealing his arrival.

However, Villarreal’s president and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague began to raise major doubts about the deal.

The move then officially collapsed on Wednesday afternoon with Emery’s statement. He said that he felt “grateful” for Newcastle’s interest, but “even more grateful” to be part of Villarreal.

As such, Newcastle are back to square one, following earlier approaches for the likes of Erik ten Hag and Paulo Fonseca.

According to The Telegraph, though, former Bournemouth head coach Howe is now at the top of the club’s shortlist.

The 43-year-old took the Cherries all the way from League Two to Premier League promotion in 2015. What’s more, he guided the side to five seasons in the top flight before their relegation back to the Championship.

He left after that 2019/20 campaign, but ending his spell on the south coast on a sour note has not left a stain on his credentials.

In fact, he has had links to a number of clubs since, including Celtic during the summer. Reports have also claimed that he was eyeing up the Southampton job not long ago.

Newcastle have ambitious plans following their takeover by a Saudi-led consortium. However, their first task is to avoid relegation, which would damage their progress.

They currently sit 19th in the Premier League and are without a win from 10 matches.

The Telegraph‘s report adds that, despite Emery’s public show of appreciation for Newcastle’s interest, he and his team felt ‘furious’ at the way Newcastle operated, including sources wrongly briefing that they were close to appointing him.

Norwich eye up Newcastle target Howe

But just as Newcastle look firmly towards Howe, reports claim that Norwich are now eyeing him up to become their new manager.

The Canaries, who sit bottom below Newcastle in the Premier League table, have been steadfast in their support of their German coach Daniel Farke.

However, their patience is wearing thin following a dismal start to the campaign.

Newcastle must also begin to look towards the January transfer window. They are looking to sign players who can boost their bid for survival.