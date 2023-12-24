Newcastle identify Barcelona star for January swoop as Eddie Howe seeks defensive reinforcements

Newcastle United could look to sign Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen in January, with manager Eddie Howe reportedly keen to strengthen in defence.

Christensen features on a shortlist of central defensive targets for the Magpies, who are believed to be considering a number of options across several outfield positions.

According to journalist Javier Parra Pena, Newcastle want to bring in a centre-back, a central midfielder and a forward during the winter window next month.

Parra Pena named Christensen and Goncalo Inacio, a defender for Sporting CP, as two centre-backs Newcastle are looking at as Howe aims to improve the ability to rotate his defence.

Christensen has played 18 times for Barcelona in all competitions this season, having played 32 times last campaign after joining the Spanish giants from Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old, who has represented Denmark 68 times, was part of Chelsea’s senior side for eight years, during which time he also spent two seasons on loan at Bundesliga team Borussia Monchengladbach.

Christensen made 161 appearances in all competitions for the West London club, while he featured 82 times in his two years in Germany.

Meanwhile Inacio, a 22-year-old centre-back, has played 145 times for Portuguese top-flight side Sporting since being promoted to the Lisbon outfit’s senior team in 2020.

He also has five caps for Portugal and has scored twice, having made his debut in March 2023 against Liechtenstein.

Injuries have exposed Newcastle’s lack of quality in depth at centre-back

Newcastle boast Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn and Paul Dummett among their senior centre-back ranks, while right-back Emil Krafth can also play in the middle of defence.

Botman recently returned after missing three months with a knee injury, while Schar had played every minute of Premier League football until being forced off with a muscle injury against Fulham last week.

Club captain Lascelles has started 19 of Newcastle’s last 20 games in all competitions, but went off injured in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Luton.

Burn returned from a over a month out with a back injury earlier this month, but often operates as a left-back instead, while Dummett has barely featured this season.

Newcastle, who have been plagued by injuries all over the pitch in recent months, sit seventh in the Premier League on 29 points from 18 games.

