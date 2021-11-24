Man Utd could lose out on a transfer target as Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has reportedly made him a January priority.

Both clubs are looking to improve their defence in the upcoming transfer window. Man Utd have been rocked by the 5-0 thrashing to Liverpool, as well as their disappointing derby loss to Man City.

They also conceded four in a recent defeat to Leicester, demonstrating why defensive additions should be brought in.

The hot seat is still up for grabs, with Mauricio Pochettino now the frontrunner to take over, but it’s clear that the new manager will need to complete an overhaul.

It could mean players such as Phil Jones and Diogo Dalot are sold. That would free up the necessary funds to improve the backline in January.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have a goal difference of -12 after 12 Premier League outings. They lost 3-0 to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and saw Brentford score three during Howe’s first game in charge.

It’s no surprise that England international Kieran Trippier is a target for both teams. The right-back, 31, seems keen on a return to England. He left Tottenham for a new challenge with Atletico Madrid in July 2019.

The Mirror provide a big update on Trippier’s future. They state that he is now Howe’s priority target, with a major bid set to arise in January.

Howe wants the player to replace Jacob Murphy as Newcastle’s right wing-back. He also reckons Trippier’s ‘big personality’ would help to improve the mood in the dressing room.

The Magpies are confident of completing a deal thanks to their huge financial power. They can offer the defender a significant increase on his £78,000-a-week wages in Spain.

The development means Man Utd could lose out. Trippier is seen as a great replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who lacks attacking threat. But it seems a new right-back target may now have to be found.

Trippier made 28 La Liga appearances last season as Diego Simeone’s men won the Spanish title. He would then feature five times at Euro 2020, as England made the final but lost to Italy at Wembley.

Newcastle eyeing ex-Barcelona chief

Meanwhile, Newcastle are hoping to bring a former Barcelona technical director to St James’ Park.

Ramon Planes is the main in question. The 54-year-old left the Spanish titans recently, making him an attractive free agent.

Newcastle are keen to install him as their new sporting director, but they will face plenty of competition.

Bayer Leverkusen and Roma are both keen on Planes, which means the Tyneside outfit will have to act fast.

Planes was key to several major Barcelona deals, including the signings of Dutch pair Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.

