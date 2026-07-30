The inside story of why Eddie Howe decided to quit Newcastle and how PIF landed Matthias Jaissle

Newcastle United’s decision to part company with Eddie Howe may have come as a shock to many, but TEAMtalk understands the process leading to his departure began several weeks ago, and the straw that broke the camel’s back – the latest in some concerning player sales – may have hastened his exit.

TEAMtalk sources confirmed on Thursday morning that Howe’s hugely successful spell at St James’ Park had come to an end after just under five years in charge.

Having won the club their first major domestic trophy in 70 years and having led Newcastle into the Champions League twice, the 48-year-old will leave as one of the club’s greatest ever managers.

But while the announcement may have appeared sudden, the reality is very different.

With an official announcement now imminent, we can now reveal that Howe first informed sporting director Ross Wilson weeks ago that he had reached the decision to step away from the role.

Rather than walking out immediately, though, Howe agreed to remain in charge while the club identified and secured his successor, ensuring Newcastle would have a smooth transition heading into the new campaign.

That search ultimately led the club to Matthias Jaissle.

Using the resources and global network available to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle quickly identified the German as their preferred candidate and moved decisively to secure his appointment.

Jaissle arrives on Tyneside with one of the most impressive coaching CVs among Europe’s emerging managers.

Appointed Red Bull Salzburg head coach at just 33, he guided the Austrian giants to two league titles and famously led them into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the first time in their history.

After leaving Salzburg in 2023, he took charge of Al-Ahli, where he has continued to enhance his reputation by leading the Saudi club to back-to-back AFC Champions League titles – becoming the first coach ever to achieve the feat.

TEAMtalk also revealed earlier this summer that Chelsea were among the clubs to assess Jaissle’s credentials.

Indeed, sources have confirmed that had the opportunity to appoint Xabi Alonso not materialised, Jaissle would have been among the leading contenders to replace Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Howe, meanwhile, continued preparing Newcastle for the new season while the succession plan was put in place.

According to sources close to the situation, the 48-year-old had already accepted that the time had come to move on, with the club’s current rebuild playing a significant role in his thinking.

Now sources can explain the insider story of how Howe decided to walk away and the factors that led the Magpies to opt for 38-year-old Jaissle.

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TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey has been told Howe’s decision was driven by a combination of timing and circumstance.

“I understand this was Eddie’s decision. He decided some weeks ago to leave,” Bailey said.

“He has seen Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali leave after watching Alexander Isak depart last summer. Now there is an expectation Bruno Guimaraes could also leave, along with possibly others. Lewis Hall is another who could leave.

“With that in mind, I just don’t believe Eddie was ready to carry on and oversee what is becoming a major rebuild.

“He loves the club, and he loves the fans, and that will never change. We also know how much the supporters love him.

“He simply came to the conclusion that the time was right to move on.

“From my understanding, Newcastle accepted his decision, although they did try to persuade him to stay. It is important to stress this was a mutual parting, but the club absolutely wanted Eddie to remain.”

Bailey also believes Newcastle have secured one of the outstanding young coaches in European football in the shape of 38-year-old Jaissle.

The German, who had a modest playing career with Hoffenheim, got into coaching at the age of 29 when he became assistant boss at Danish side Brondby, has built up an impressive reputation in the game.

Now, with an impressive 66.56% win percentage record to his name, Newcastle bosses quickly landed on the German as the outstanding choice to lead the club into a new era.

“Newcastle did extensive work on their options and that ultimately brought them to Jaissle,” Bailey continued.

“I genuinely think it is something of a coup. Jaissle is a brilliant young coach. Replacing someone like Eddie Howe is an enormous task, but he is determined to embrace the challenge.

“The deal is done from what I am told, which allows for a smooth transition before the new season.

“He has already been fully briefed on Newcastle’s squad plans and is excited by the project.

“Jaissle firmly believes in where Newcastle are heading. He isn’t coming in simply to manage a mid-table Premier League side.

“He has huge ambitions, and Newcastle believe appointing him is another statement of their own long-term ambitions.”

We also understand that his deal with Al-Ahli contained a small exit clause, which made for his appointment all the more simple.

Howe leaves St James’ Park as arguably Newcastle’s greatest manager of the modern era, having transformed the club from relegation candidates into trophy winners and Champions League regulars.

Now, with Jaissle waiting in the wings and a new chapter about to begin, Newcastle hope the transition can be as seamless as the process behind the scenes has been carefully designed to ensure.

One of his first pieces of business could be to announce the signing of a new goalkeeper, with a big-money clause triggered for an imposing Czech stopper, who is expected to become the club’s new No.1.

However, there are mounting concerns that Guimaraes will be the next major name out the door, with his projected transfer to Arsenal now reaching its endgame.

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