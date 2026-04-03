Eddie Howe has made a firm demand to Newcastle United’s hierarchy ahead of a pivotal summer rebuild, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Magpies boss wants full backing as he wants his squad reshaped, though some high-profile sales may be required first.

Howe remains hugely respected within St James’ Park despite a difficult season, and internally there is strong support for the job he has done. However, sources indicate the former Bournemouth manager has been clear in his message: significant changes are required if Newcastle are to take the next step.

After assessing his current options, Howe believes the squad is not equipped to challenge for trophies consistently. As such, a major overhaul is now on the agenda, and that will include high-profile departures as well as key additions.

TEAMtalk understands that sales will be necessary to fund the rebuild, with players such as Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento among those who could be moved on as part of a wider shake-up.

Tonali is understood to be open to an exit, and his camp have been actively exploring potential moves. Manchester United and Manchester City are big admirers of the Italian, but as revealed earlier this week, Real Madrid have also been contacted over a summer deal.

Livramento, meanwhile, has long been considered a top target by Man City, and they are looking to add a new right-back this summer.

While the duo are hugely important to Newcastle and they ideally want to keep them, the club’s hierarchy are set to make some difficult decisions to generate the funds required for Howe’s squad rebuild.

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Newcastle can still be optimistic for the summer

The situation comes after a challenging summer in 2025, when Howe found himself juggling responsibilities beyond the pitch.

With no director of football in place at the time, he was heavily involved in navigating recruitment issues while also preparing the squad for Champions League football.

That window proved problematic. A prolonged transfer saga eventually saw star striker Alexander Isak depart, leaving Newcastle scrambling late on to reinforce their attack. Moves for Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade were pushed through, but the overall process fell short of expectations behind the scenes.

Now, with Ross Wilson installed as director of football, there is renewed optimism. TEAMtalk understands that Howe and Wilson are aligned in their vision for the club, and this summer will mark their first opportunity to properly work in tandem on recruitment strategy.

Despite recent unrest caused by comments from CEO David Hopkinson, sources insist there is no internal divide when it comes to football operations. Howe and Wilson are said to be fully united on what needs to happen next.

Recruitment plans are already being mapped out, with Newcastle targeting reinforcements across the pitch. A new number nine is a top priority following Isak’s exit, but additions are also wanted in midfield, defence and even between the posts.

Howe, who still has multiple years remaining on his contract, is committed to the long-term project at Newcastle. However, we understand he has made his stance clear — he expects the club to match his ambition in the market.

The message from the manager is blunt: this rebuild must be done properly. Howe is not prepared to paper over cracks or settle for incremental progress.

He wants Newcastle competing at the very top end of the table and this summer will be crucial in determining whether that vision can become a reality.

Latest Newcastle news: Juventus want Tonali / Leeds star eyed

Meanwhile, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed in an update today that Juventus have made fresh contact over a potential move for Tonali.

The midfielder’s preference would be to return to Serie A if possible, but his price tag upwards of £80million makes a deal very difficult for his Italian suitors.

In other news, we have also shared that Newcastle are considering a move for Leeds centre-back Pascal Struijk.

However, the Magpies face competition, in particular from Aston Villa, who are preparing to launch a bid in the region of £25million this summer.

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