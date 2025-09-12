Alexander Isak is in contention to make his first start for Liverpool, and Eddie Howe has shared his thoughts on how his deadline day switch from Newcastle United to Anfield unfolded.

The 25-year-old talisman sealed a British record £125m move to the Reds in the final hours of the summer window, after successfully forcing the deal.

The Isak saga unfolded dramatically over the summer, with the forward taking the controversial step to refuse to train or play for Newcastle – effectively going on ‘strike.’

Newcastle had initially informed Liverpool that only £150m would be enough to sign Isak, per reports. But with time ticking along and with the Magpies signing both Nick Woltemade and, eventually, Yoane Wissa, they ultimately green lit the sale for £25m less.

Speaking in a press conference today, Howe expressed his regret at how the situation unfolded – sharing the ‘turning point’ in his relationship with Isak, which previously had been so positive.

“Alex and I always enjoyed a great relationship and I loved working with him, I hope he loved working with us,” Howe said. “It was mutually beneficial. We helped him become the player that he is today. He helped us as a team achieve some unbelievable milestones, as part of a very successful team. “But to give you a bit more on that, the moment he went on strike, our relationship did change. I think that was probably a turning point in our relationship. “Communication became difficult from that point onwards. I won’t go into any more detail than that… “It is very difficult to work with players that don’t want to be at any football club.” READ MORE 👉 12 major Premier League selection headaches created by summer transfers: Isak v Ekitike, Garnacho v Gittens… Alexander Isak’s strike action could delay full Liverpool debut As mentioned, Isak could make his debut for Liverpool when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday. However, there are doubts over whether he will be fit to start the fixture, given that he hasn’t had a proper pre-season. Isak was part of the Sweden squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers, but was left on the bench for their clash against Slovenia and only played 18 minutes against Kosovo. There have even been suggestions that Liverpool requested Sweden to limit Isak’s playing time as they were cautious of demanding too much from him too soon. Fellow new signing Hugo Ekitike has performed admirably for the Reds in the early stages of this term, with the 23-year-old notching two goals and an assist in three Premier League starts for the Reds. Ekitike may, therefore, be given the nod by Arne Slot this weeked. Isak’s full debut may therefore come after the Burnley fixture, and two big games follow that one. Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener next week (September 17), before they play Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield on September 20. Yoane Wissa ruled out of Newcastle clash Newcastle, meanwhile, will be without new striker Wissa when they face Wolves on Saturday, after he picked up a knee injury while on international duty for Senegal. Woltemade, however, is in contention to start for the Magpies.

“[Wissa] won’t make this game. He is feeling the effects of the injury just before he came off,” Howe added in his press conference

“”He will go away for tests and maybe see a specialist to see.”

