Stan Collymore has warned Eddie Howe about his future as the Newcastle United manager, with the pundit naming the iconic managerial figure who would love to take charge at St James’ Park.

While Chelsea, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have already made managerial changes this season, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could soon follow suit, given the perilous positions of Arne Slot and Thomas Frank at Anfield and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, respectively.

Newcastle United have not been mentioned in the media regarding a possible managerial change anytime soon, but former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Collymore believes that the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), could pull the trigger at the end of the season.

In a post on X, Collymore has said that former Manchester United and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is angling for the role at St. James’ Park.

Howe, who was appointed the Newcastle manager in November 2021, has led the club to the Champions League twice in charge and also won the Carabao Cup last season.

Mourinho, who is now in charge of Benfica, is one of the greatest managers of all time, with the Portuguese boss having won the Primeira Liga in Portugal, the Premier League in England, Serie A in Italy and LaLiga in Spain, as well as the Champions League twice.

Collymore wrote on X at 6:22pm on January 25, 2026, when asked by a Newcastle fan about his opinion on Howe’s long-term future: “I like to pull Geordies leg about Mourinho possibly twerking for the job and you only have to hear his last Benfica presser to know he’s putting himself out there again.

“Don’t underestimate Mendes, Mourinho, Saudi link.

“As for Eddie, super coach, learned from his ( defensive) achilles heel at Bournemouth and you’re League Cup winners and CL, not to be underestimated.

“But big signings haven’t lit the place up and one or two who’ve been superb last 2 seasons have plateaued.

“Don’t think it’s panic stations but will be interesting if you finish outside of any Europe this season.

“Think owners would look at it then.

“Another Cup win ( possible) though and he’s doing his Job! Fine margins.

“I’m a reluctant ( thought his Bournemouth teams were incredibly naive, like Angeball lite) fan so hope he’s given time.”

Stan Collymore has called for Mourinho to replace Howe at Newcastle before

This is not the first time that Collymore has backed Mourinho to take over at Newcastle and replace Howe.

The pundit made a similar claim back in December 2023.

Collymore wrote in CaughtOffSide at the time: “Jose Mourinho makes the most sense to take over as the next manager of Newcastle.

“Fans of the club love Eddie Howe but the more that I think about it it makes even more sense.

“The Portuguese coach has a great relationship with Sir Bobby Robson, he has always talked fondly about Newcastle and most importantly, he is represented by Jorge Mendes.

“The superagent has a lot of players in the Saudi Pro League and there is a situation there for the Saudis where they are getting two or three things for the price of one.

“They get a big-named manager for Newcastle who can lure quality players and has had success at the highest level; he spends around two years at Newcastle and then heads off to the Saudi league, a country where he recently said he will work someday; Mendes then banks on both ends so it turns into a scenario where Mourinho, the Saudis, Newcastle and Mendes all win.

“I retweeted it the other day, this tweet from a Newcastle fan who said ‘It is not going to be long before Mourinho’s name starts getting mentioned around the manager’s job at St James’ Park’ because of the Magpies form and I think at present, we are not a million miles away from that.

“Newcastle fans might not want him because of the style of football but if you are the head of PIF, it makes a lot of sense.”

Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 33 points from 23 matches.

While Howe’s side are not going to win the Premier League title this season, they are still only five points off the final Champions League place.

Newcastle have also picked up 13 points from seven Champions League games this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 15, 2025, that Newcastle have no plans to sack Howe as the manager anytime soon.

Newcastle were six points off the fourth spot at the time, and a source told us: “Eddie is the best man for the job, that is the view of everyone at the club. Things are tough at the moment, but the club are focused on getting through it together.”

If Newcastle end up in the Champions League places once again, then it is hard to see PIF sacking Howe.

