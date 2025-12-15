Sources are insisting that Eddie Howe will not be leaving Newcastle United anytime soon amid claims his job could soon come under pressure, though the club will be looking for a major improvement in one aspect from the Magpies manager.

Newcastle, who have qualified for the Champions League twice in three seasons, are enduring a difficult time of things of late and currently sit 12th in the Premier League – six points off Chelsea in fourth, which is where they see themselves.

Things got worse over the weekend as Howe saw his Newcastle side surrender local bragging rights to Sunderland as the Black Cats claimed a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of an own goal from Nick Woltemade.

The real issue for Newcastle is their away form as they have won just once on the road in the league this year and that is certainly a target they would like to improve on, going into the festive period and beyond.

However, we’ve been informed by a high-ranking source that the club’s hierarchy, including their recently-appointed sporting director Ross Wilson, are firmly behind head coach Howe and have absolutely zero intention of removing him from the role.

“Eddie is the best man for the job, that is the view of everyone at the club. Things are tough at the moment, but the club are focused on getting through it together,” the source confirmed to us.

Howe navigated a tough summer, including the Alexander Isak saga, and that did not go unnoticed. Newcastle are happy with their squad as a whole and new signings such as Malick Thiaw and Woltemade have shown up well so far.

Newcastle, who are not expected to do a lot of business in January but are prepared to do a deal if the right opportunity presents itself, also remain confident they turn things around heading into 2026.

Newcastle will continue the defence of their League Cup crown this week as they host Fulham in the quarter-finals at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Howe wants Newcastle to respond after ‘horrible’ Sunderland defeat

Howe was, understandably, not happy to slip to defeat in the Wear-Tyne derby, meaning the club has picked up just six points from 24 available on the road this season.

However, rather than feeling too deflated at the loss, he hopes the setback serves as what they must do better over the remainder of the season.

“It’s a horrible feeling, it’s very painful,” Howe told the media after the 1-0 defeat.

“It was not our finest game,” said Howe, who confirmed the England defender Dan Burn had been taken to hospital for X-rays on damaged ribs.

“It’s so disappointing, we know our performance was not what it needed to be. But no, I don’t think it will define our season. Nothing is lost today; it was a game of very few chances settled by a freak goal and we couldn’t create the openings we wanted.

“The effort was there, but the quality wasn’t. We were disappointed with our creative output. We haven’t delivered. It’s difficult to take.”

