Eddie Howe sack: Newcastle ‘looking seriously’ at top LaLiga coach as influential publication delivers axe verdict

Girona coach Michel is being linked with a move to Newcastle as a replacement for Eddie Howe

Claims that Eddie Howe will be sacked by Newcastle United are gathering pace – and now reports in Spain claim the Magpies have already identified Girona boss Michel as his successor.

Howe has done a remarkable job since stepping into the Newcastle hotseat back in November 2021 with the club firmly entrenched in a relegation dogfight at the time. However, with the financial backing of new owners, PIF, Howe has helped transform the club, guiding them to a 11th-placed finish in 2022, before leading them to fourth – and a spot in the Champions League – a year later.

The 2023/23 campaign, though, has seen the Magpies suffer their first real blip under Howe. With a spate of injuries tearing through their squad, Newcastle have suffered defeat in eight of their last nine games (drawing the other, but going out on penalties to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup) to tumble down the Premier League and suffer the disappointment of finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

As a result, talk that he’s facing the sack at Newcastle has started to rear its head with a source recently revealing Howe was in a ‘precarious position’ and facing a three-game run of games that would determine his future.

Furthermore, with the shadow of Jose Mourinho seemingly lurking over Howe and with the Portuguese firebrand regularly linked with the hotseat at St James’ Park, there is a growing school of thought that suggests the 46-year-old Englishman is on borrowed time in the North-East.

Now reports of his apparent demise are starting to gather some serious pace and Spanish publication Marca claims Newcastle are ‘looking very seriously’ at dismissing Howe and moving to appoint Girona coach Michel as his successor.

Howe sack talk grows as Newcastle eye Michel

The Barcelona-based club are causing a storm in Spain, sitting joint-top of LaLiga alongside Real Madrid and some 10 points clear of reigning champions Barcelona, as well as Atletico Madrid.

Their progress has been all the more remarkable given they only finished 10th last season, their first season back in the top flight after earning promotion in May 2022.

Talk that they could end the Real, Barca, Atletico title stranglehold is electrifying Spanish audiences, with no side since Valencia in 2004 breaking the big three’s domination.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see a series of their players attracting admiring glances.

However, their biggest asset is arguably boss Michel, who has already been tipped to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City when the legendary coach decides to call it a day.

Now though it is Newcastle being linked with Marca writing: ‘The interest of Europe’s powerful teams is not only in the players. Michel has caught on. And the Spanish coach even more so.

‘Newcastle are looking very seriously at the option of putting the Magpies project in the hands of the Girona coach. In the Premier Arteta, Guardiola, Emery and Iraola himself are doing things at a high level and the Spanish coach is in demand.’

Strong voice comes out in support of Howe

Whether that transpires into a firm offer from Newcastle remains to be seen, though Howe will undoubtedly need a positive result when they tackle arch-rivals Sunderland in an eagerly-awaited FA Cup third-round clash at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

However, Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage has told Football365 that Howe deserves more time to turn Newcastle around.

And now one of the North-East’s most-influential voices, The Mag, has also claimed it would make no sense were Newcastle to sack Howe.

Stating four reasons why Howe deserves to be kept on, they claim that there is currently no evidence that the Newcastle squad has stopped playing for their manager with only their rotten injury record counting against them in recent weeks.

They also point to the hectic schedule of games in December coming at the worst possible time for an overstretched squad with their run of defeats coming as no surprise to either supporters or those in charge.

Furthermore, they suggest Howe has faced a ‘near impossible situation’ with the sheer number of injuries the club has had to contend with and that there is no guarantee than any new manager would have fared better in the situation.

A question is also raised on whether there is any coach available in the world game right now who would be considered an upgrade on Howe.

It’s also argued that a lack of impactful subs off the bench has also restricted Newcastle’s chances of carving out decent results with the players on duty regularly finding themselves at breaking point towards the end of games due to the simple lack of quality replacements.

All in all, they argue that the removal of Howe as manager would be make little sense and that a change of coach midway through the current season could create even more of a mess.

Howe’s recent downturn in results has, though, seen his win percentage record drop to 47.57%. Nonetheless, his record of 49 wins from 103 matches in charge is significantly better than any of his recent predecessors, with former boss Steve Bruce only managing 28 wins from his 97 matches at the helm – a stark difference.

