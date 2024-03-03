Eddie Howe sack: Newcastle owners make huge leadership decision as significant summer transfer plans take shape

Newcastle United chiefs reportedly view Eddie Howe as the man to take the club forward into next season and well beyond that, despite suggestions that he remains under pressure on Tyneside.

Saturday’s 3-0 demolition of a Wolves side who have proved to be a tough nut to crack on their travels this season sees Newcastle sit eighth in the Premier Leaue table, although they remain 15 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa in the race for Champions Lague qualification.

Howe has had to deal with plenty of adversity this season in what has been a fairly tumultuous campaign.

The Magpies crashed out of the Champions League in December, finishing bottom of their group to miss out on any European football altogether for the rest of the season as a result.

Defeats to Arsenal, Bournemouth and Luton in February also left them sitting 10th in the table and Howe potentially staring down the barrel.

Indeed, there has been talk of the club potentially moving for the likes of current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann to take over from Howe.

However, Football Insider reports that Newcastle‘s Saudi ownership, the Public Investment Fund, are convinced the Englishman has the ability to achieve the club’s long-term goals of becoming a regular competitor in Europe and eventually Premier League title challengers.

To that end, Howe is not expected to face any kind of sack pressure in the summer despite a disappointing season at St James’ Park.

The report adds that Toon chiefs are pleased with Howe’s progression at the club and will not be concerned if they do not qualify for the Champions League this season.

They have also taken into account the crippling injury crisis has had to deal with throughout the course of the campaign.

That issue appears to have raised its ugly head again after skipper Kieran Trippier was replaced just after half-time of the win over Wolves.

And when sked about the England man ater the match, Howe commented: “Kieran felt something in his calf and had to come off the pitch. That is a concern for us, although I don’t know how serious it is at this moment.”

Howe to be backed in summer market

Meanwhile, Football Insider adds that Howe is now expected to be heavily backed by the board this summer after being restricted in their spending in January due to their Financial Fair Play obligations.

Newcastle have been tipped to bring in another centre-back, a central midfielder and a striker this summer as Howe looks to bolster the spine of his side.

The Magpies are back in action a week on Monday when they head to Chelsea in the Premier League.

