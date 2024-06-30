Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is the subject of interest from Chelsea, who are reportedly willing to offer one of their players in a swap deal for him.

The Swedish international was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season and scored an impressive 25 goals in 40 matches for the Magpies.

Newcastle value Isak at over £115m but it has been suggested that Chelsea could offer Nicolas Jackson as a makeweight to drive his price down.

Enzo Maresca isn’t convinced by Jackson and it’s no secret that he’s looking to bring in more competition for him, but whether he’d be willing to let him go is another question.

Newcastle have had to sell players due to the Premier League’s financial rules, with Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh set to join Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively for roughly £70m combined.

That has taken the pressure off but multiple outlets have suggested that Chelsea’s interest in star striker Isak remains.

Eddie Howe sends message to Newcastle board

While Chelsea are extremely keen on Isak, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made his stance on a sale of the forward clear.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has written about the manager’s thoughts, revealing what Howe has told the Newcastle board about Isak.

“We know that Chelsea appreciate this talented striker, but it’s almost impossible because Newcastle want to keep him,” Romano posted on his Substack.

“I’ve been told that Eddie Howe, over the weekend, was very clear with the Newcastle board and owners about not wanting Isak to leave the club.”

It seems likely that if Chelsea were going to sign Isak, they would’ve got him before Newcastle had to send their accounts for the financial year to the Premier League.

That will happen on Sunday and reports suggest that Newcastle are satisfied they are compliant with the PL’s profit and sustainability rules now that the sales of Anderson and Minteh are all but confirmed.

Chelsea will therefore have to look elsewhere for a new striker, especially with Armando Broja expected to depart Stamford Bridge.

When asked if Isak was world-class in April, Howe said: “For me, I think the biggest thing is would I swap him with anybody else? No, I wouldn’t.

“When you look at his age profile and what’s to come, you look at his attributes and his qualities, he’s some talent.”

