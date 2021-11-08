Eddie Howe has been confirmed as Newcastle’s head coach after signing a contract until summer 2024 at St James’ Park.

The 43-year-old former Bournemouth boss was in the directors’ box at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening as the Magpies fought back to claim a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton. Howe, succeeds Steve Bruce, who was sacked by the club on October 20.

Speaking about his new role, Howe had a message for the Newcastle fans: “It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us. I’m eager to get on to the training ground to start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”

Howe has been out of the game since ending his second spell in charge on the south coast in August 2020, after almost eight years at Bournemouth.

Ready to get to work. 👊 ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 8, 2021

He inherits a side sitting in 19th place in the table and ahead of managerless Norwich only on goal difference. They have so far not managed one single win in their 11 games.

The former Burnley boss has been identified as the man to take the club forward by the new largely Saudi-backed owners. The appointment comes after a lengthy due diligence process which last week saw Villarreal boss Unai Emery turn down the role.

Staveley hails Howe appointment

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said: “We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St James’ Park. We very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”

A club statement said an announcement on first-team coaching appointments will “follow in due course”.

Howe will now have the international break to work with those players not on duty with their respective countries. Next up will be Brentford at St James’ Park on November 20.

There will also be a series of familiar faces in the dressing room . Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser all worked under Howe with the Cherries.

