Eddie Howe is reportedly keen to reunite with AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly at Newcastle this summer.

Howe signed Kelly for Bournemouth in 2019 from Bristol City for a fee of £13 million. The centre-back went on to make nine appearances for the Cherries under Howe during an injury-hit season. Now, the Toon boss is reportedly hopeful to sign Kelly once again as he bids to improve the defence at St.James’ Park.

According to Football Insider, groundwork has already been laid down as Newcastle plot a move for the Championship defender this summer.

Newcastle made three signings to sharpen their defence in January, however are still keen to further improve the squad depth.

The report also claims that Howe had scouts sent to watch Kelly in action last week as Bournemouth took on Barnsley. The 23-year-old played a full 90 minutes as his side held on to a 1-0 win away from home.

Newcastle were interested in recruiting Kelly in January, however the South Coast side were reluctant to sell midway through the season.

The Premier League side will now have to wait till summer to make an official move.

The club are also reportedly going to make a move regardless of whether they avoid relegation this campaign.

Scottish outfit secure loan deal for Bournemouth youngster

Meanwhile, Dundee have secured a deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Rossi until the end of the season.

Rossi, 21, had featured seven times for Bournemouth so far this season.

A deal was then arranged in January for him to move to Scotland. However, a technical glitch prevented the deal from going through.

Fifa have now ruled the move can still go ahead.

Rossi started on the bench as Dundee took on Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

