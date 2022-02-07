Eddie Howe insisted one Newcastle signing in particular will take time getting up to speed, and revealed Callum Wilson may not return until the “last few games of the season”.

With the transfer window in the rear-view mirror, Newcastle’s sole focus is now on beating the drop. The Magpies currently sit 19th, just one point behind Norwich in 17th. However, bottom-placed Burnley have at least two games in hand over all of their relegation rivals.

But it is Newcastle who predictably spent the biggest in the January window. And with five new faces arriving at St. James’ Park, hopes are high of a bounce in the second half of the campaign.

However, speaking in a press conference on Monday, Howe warned midfielder Bruno Guimaraes may take time to adapt. As such, the Brazilian may be held back from making his debut from the off against Everton on Tuesday night.

The former Lyon man was the only signing Newcastle made that did not hold prior Premier League experience.

Bruno Guimaraes “adjustment is bigger” – Howe

“Every team you join there is a period of adjustment,” said Howe (via the PA and Evening Chronicle). “Even if you have been at a Premier League club. The adjustment is bigger if you haven’t been.

“So with Bruno Guimaraes we will have to assess him and make a decision on how quickly we transition him into the team. He is certainly someone we love and we can’t wait to see him in a Newcastle shirt.

“I think he will bring some great quality to us, he has that composure and calmness we need. I am really pleased.

“As for the other guys, I can’t wait to see them, again transition them into the team. I think they are experienced Premier League players.

“The only thing is Dan [Burn] has a slight toe problem that has been aggravating him the last few days. Which hopefully is nothing too serious, small thing that can sometimes be a big thing.”

Callum Wilson impact will be minimal

Chris Wood arrived from relegation rivals Burnley for approximately £25m. The New Zealander is Premier League-proven. However, he has not enjoyed the best of campaigns thus far with just three goals to his name at present.

However, a calf injury sustained by Callum Wilson has heaped the responsibility onto Wood’s shoulders. And any hopes of seeing the pair up front together this season may have to wait until April or May.

Providing an update on his beleaguered striker, Howe said of Wilson: “There’s a time when he’s due back, but as always with these types of injury, it’s not absolutely clear. We go more on how he feels than necessarily a specific time given by the physios or doctors.

“It’s been slow progress for him since the initial injury. He was recently on crutches – I think he’s come off those crutches now and is walking normally, which is a big step.

“You can see by that update that I’m giving you it’s quite slow, so we all wish Callum to come back as quickly as possible. But when he comes back, he’s got to be fit and ready to give his best, so we’re helping him with that, obviously, day to day.

“But I don’t think it’s going to be short-term. Hopefully he can make the last few games of the season and really help us in the key moment.

“I said right at the start it wasn’t clear from the first scan he had quite what the injury was. He’s gone away, he’s having intense treatment. We’re trying to give him the best care that we can as a football club.

“I’ll probably be better updating you further down the line as to a return date, but at the moment, that’s unclear.”

