Newcastle United will assess Eddie Howe’s position at the end of the season, TEAMtalk understands, though the club currently have no plans to bring an end to his tenure and remain firmly behind their head coach, despite a growing number of fans showing frustration at the way their season is panning out.

However, the current situation represents something of a new low ebb in Howe’s near five-year spell at Newcastle United. The Magpies currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, with only slim hopes of securing European football next term, while frustration has grown following a damaging run of results that has seen the club crash out of the Champions League, having suffered a humiliating 8-3 aggregate defeat to Barcelona in the round of 16.

That frustration among the fanbase intensified significantly after an embarrassing home defeat to local rivals Sunderland on Sunday, who have now moved above Newcastle in the league standings, a result that has only deepened the sense of disappointment around St James’ Park.

Indeed, a growing number of fans have expressed their frustration and gone into meltdown across social media at the 2-1 loss inflicted after a last-gasp Brian Brobbey goal – and have urged Newcastle to remove Howe from the role.

The downturn is made even more stark by the contrast to this time 12 months ago, when Newcastle were celebrating success in the Carabao Cup. Lifting silverware then marked a high point in Howe’s reign, but the club’s status has since suffered a significant blow amid their current struggles.

Despite that, Howe – who has overseen a transformative period on Tyneside since his arrival – continues to be viewed internally as the right man to lead the long-term project. Even amid a challenging campaign that has fallen short of expectations, particularly in the push for European qualification, there remains a strong belief within the club’s hierarchy that he retains the trust of key decision-makers.

It must also be noted that both Ross Wilson, the club’s sporting director who oversees football operations, and CEO David Hopkinson have only arrived at St James’ Park within the last six months. Their relatively recent appointments form part of a broader evolution behind the scenes as Newcastle continue to reshape their structure.

Sources indicate that a routine end-of-season review will take place, as is standard practice, but this should not be interpreted as a sign that Howe is under immediate threat.

On the contrary, Newcastle’s leadership are understood to have little intention of making a managerial change and are confident he can steer the club back on track…

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Eddie Howe still retains Newcastle support as sack talk is dismissed

However, while confidence in Howe remains, it is also understood that sentiment will play no part in any decision-making process regarding the club’s future direction. Newcastle’s hierarchy are expected to take a clear-eyed, objective view as they assess performance and plan their next steps.

There is an acceptance behind the scenes that injuries, squad depth issues and the added demands of competing across multiple fronts have contributed to inconsistency this term. Those mitigating factors have been taken into account when assessing Howe’s performance.

Crucially, Howe still has the backing of the dressing room and remains aligned with the club’s long-term vision.

Newcastle’s hierarchy believes stability is key to sustained progress, and they see no benefit in making a reactive decision that could disrupt the momentum built over recent seasons.

While speculation is inevitable given the club’s ambitions and recent dip, the message from within St James’ Park is clear: Howe is still very much the man entrusted to lead Newcastle United forward and it would come as a huge surprise were the club to take a different view come the summer.

Newcastle latest: Worrying Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon updates

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s hopes of signing Bruno Guimaraes in a sensational deal this summer have been given a major lift by Fabrizio Romano.

Despite that, TEAMtalk can explain why Newcastle are denying such talk, and plan to dig their claws in over keeping their inspirational captain by offering him the most lucrative deal in their history to stay.

He’s not the only Newcastle player linked with a damaging exit this summer, either.

Indeed, the Magpies could also face a serious battle to keep Anthony Gordon, with Liverpool now ready to raise the stakes to prise the former Everton winger back to Merseyside. The Reds also plan to offload a firm Arne Slot favourite to help fund a move.

On the incoming front, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that bolstering the striker position is a top priority for Newcastle ahead of the next transfer window, with the identities of two main targets now revealed.

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