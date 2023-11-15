Eddie Howe switches Newcastle focus to on-fire Bundesliga striker with bargain £15.2m release clause

Injury-hit Newcastle United could look to the Bundesliga to bring in another central striker when the transfer window reopens in January.

Eddie Howe has switched between Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson so far this season but the duo are currently on the sidelines and there are growing concerns that both players are gaining a reputation for being injured on a regular basis.

It’s been rumoured that Howe has been in the market for a new N0.9 for a little while and now the Chronicle reports that a move for VfB Stuttgart frontman Serhou Guirassy could be on the cards.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Bundesliga side this season and has already notched an impressive 16 goals in all competitions. Indeed, his 14 league goals are just one behind England skipper Harry Kane in the scoring charts in Germany.

He has been flagged up as a potential quality addition for Newcastle, with the striker having gained plenty of experience across Europe.

The Chronicle report also suggests that Guirassy’s release clause at Stuttgart is an absolute bargain £15.2million, should the Magpies look to trigger it in January.

That sort of fee is a drop in the ocean for Newcastle’s wealthy backers and is not expected to present any issue at all.

The St James’ Park outfit are not the only club showing an interest in Guirassy though, with Fulham, Tottenham and Aston Villa also linked with the impressive attacker.

However, any suitors will have to act quickly to land the Guinean forward, as Stuttgart are keen to remove that low exit fee and improve his existing contract to try and up it and put off any buyers.

Howe keeping fingers crossed over international break

Newcastle will be back in action on November 25 when they host in-form Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Howe will just be hoping that no more injury issues crop up during the international due to the current absentees on Tyneside.

The Magpies chief looks set to without Wilson and Miguel Almiron for the Blues clash but is hopeful of having Isak back fit.

Harvey Barnes and Sven Botman will both still be missing though, with Howe recently giving an update on the duo.

He said: “I think he’s [Barnes] just started running. He had to let his bone heal in his toe. Fingers crossed he’s on the right path. He’s probably one who won’t be too far away after the international break.

“(There is) no massive news regarding Sven, he’s been progressing well. He’s been away in Holland getting specialist treatment there. I think he’s back here so I’ll have a chat with him and see how he’s doing. Not to this level but it’s a difficult one because I don’t want to build it up any more than it is.”

