Howe teases Newcastle fans with more transfer news after praising ‘magnificent’ duo

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes a successful transfer window is key to the club’s Premier League survival bid, while also hinting that more additions are on the way.

The Magpies gave their survival chances a massive lift as Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched them a 1-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday to lift them to within a point of safety.

Howe described recent signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as “magnificent” in his side’s second victory of the season. And he hopes to add more new players before the current window closes.

“I’ve always said from day one I back the players we have, regardless of who we recruit,” said Howe, whose squad will now head to Saudi Arabia for a mid-season training camp.

“But I think today you saw the power of recruitment. Looking at Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier, I thought they were magnificent for the team.

“They made huge contributions to the match and that’s the power. If you can get it right I think you can elevate the team and help the team to greater heights.

“We’re still looking to do that, but I do back the players that we have here already.”

Turning point in Newcastle’s season

Shelvey’s solitary 75th-minute strike at Elland Road proved the difference as Newcastle were forced to dig deep.

But they grew in stature as the game entered the closing stages and almost added another late on but for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s superb save to keep out Joe Willock’s late effort.

Howe feels the win could mark the turning point for his side this season.

He added: “Today we learnt that there’s a resilience in the team, the team were fighting for each other.

“They’re fighting for the club. They have belief that we’re not dead and buried and that there’s more to come.

“I thought it was a big, big match for us and hopefully it can transform our season.”

That season now heads to Saudi Arabia, where Howe’s men will play a behind-closed-doors clash with Al-Ittihad on Friday.

