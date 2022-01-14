Eddie Howe gives Newcastle fans transfer update they crave; reveals trait they’re targeting

Eddie Howe confirmed Newcastle aim to add several more players in quick succession this month, and hinted at the trait they’re seeking from their additions.

Newcastle are striving to spend their way out of trouble in January as they put their new-found riches to good use. Kieran Trippier was the first to arrive from Atletico Madrid before being followed through the door by Chris Wood.

At 31 and 30 respectively, that pair will provide Howe with an abundance of nous and experience as they seek to stave off relegation.

Howe hinted those traits were desperately required at St. James’ Park when commenting on Trippier’s early impact, though first provided an update that will be music to the ears of Newcastle fans.

While Howe predictably kept his cards close to his chest, he did assure the fanbase that Newcastle remain very much active in the market. Furthermore, he stated multiple players could yet be signed, and Newcastle are working quickly to get deals done with all haste.

Plenty of business left to do – Eddie Howe

“We’re looking,” said Howe during his press conference when pressed for a transfer update (via the Chronicle).

“We’ve got time left in the window and we know we need to move quickly and try and add more players. We’re still active in the market, but no immediate news to give you.”

When asked specifically about Sevilla centre-half Diego Carlos – a player Newcastle have reportedly tabled a £33m bid for – Howe stated he’d “never talk of other clubs’ players” in public.

Barcelona new Umtiti contract gives Newcastle hopes of loan deal Samuel Umtiti has signed a new deal at Barcelona meaning a loan move to Newcastle United could be on the cards this January

Regarding the man who will be tasked with firing Newcastle to safety in Callum Wilson’s absence, Howe said of Wood: “Nothing will be new to him, nothing will faze him.

“He’s a person I admire as well from speaking to him. Getting to know him in a very short period of time, I’ve been hugely impressed with his character & his attitude.”

Trippier provides trait Newcastle needed – Howe

Trippier was Newcastle’s first major signing of the window and has already featured for the Magpies in the FA Cup defeat to Cambridge.

But despite that disappointment, Howe has been hugely impressed by the all-round package Trippier has brought to Newcastle. In particular, Howe has loved the levels of “maturity and composure” the 31-year-old has brought to the group.

“On the training ground, he’s been excellent from the first day when he signed and spoke to the group,” said Howe. “Hugely impressive.

“The next day against Cambridge he was excellent and really led by example in terms of his performance and his attitude and desire to win the game.

“His character this week, he’s shown a level of maturity and composure that we’re going to need going forward.”

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Newcastle told towering Serie A defender will cost them £37.5m