Newcastle transfers: Eddie Howe set to battle Serie A giants over January target as club’s top priority revealed

Newcastle United have reportedly prioritised the winter signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips but face stiff competition from Juventus.

The 27-year-old is once again enduring a frustrating time at the Etihad Stadium. Many eyebrows were raised when he completed a £42m move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. City were already well served with midfielders and the route to becoming a first-team regular seemed tough.

And that is how it worked out last term, with Phillips making just two starts among 12 top-flight appearances.

He totalled only 290 minutes of league action and it has been worse in 2023-2024.

The Leeds-born star continues to warm the City bench and is without a start to his name in either the league or the Champions League.

Indeed he has seen just 89 minutes of Premier League action and 36 in Europe.

Rumours have begun to grow that the England international will seek an exit this winter.

He will not be short of suitors, with many clubs seemingly keen to take a punt on the redundant midfielder.

Arsenal have been linked with a move that would reunite Declan Rice with his Three Lions colleague.

Newcastle are another club to have been mentioned in connection with the Yorkshireman.

But Football Insider are reporting that Italian giants Juventus are actually the main threat to the Magpies getting their man.

Phillips could be key to Newcastle success

Newcastle United have made great strides since the Saudi-backed takeover.

A place in the Champions League seemed way ahead of schedule but it is something the club has embraced.

Progression to the knockout stage hangs by a thread, however, as they sit bottom of Group F with two tricky games still to play.

And a seven-game unbeaten Premier League run came to a half last time out with a 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Injuries appear to be taking their toll, with several high-profile players out of action.

And the ban imposed on Sandro Tonali has left the Tynesiders needing a new defensive midfielder.

Football Insider state that Eddie Howe has made the acquisition of a midfield enforcer his ‘number one priority’ in the new year.

And it is thought that Phillips is the man that he wants to add steel to the middle of the park.

It seems as though Pep Guardiola is willing to let him leave, with no real prospect of forcing his way into the starting XI.

Phillips is under contract until the summer of 2028 and it may be that a loan deal in January suits all parties.

The man with 36 England caps continues to be picked by Gareth Southgate despite a paucity of game time.

But he knows he needs to be playing regular football to ensure he is up to speed for next summer’s European Championship.

The talented schemer would get that at St James’ Park but the lure of playing for Juve might also be tough to resist.

