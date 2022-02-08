Eddie Howe sends warning to Newcastle stars despite win that moved them out of drop zone

Eddie Howe had a warning for his Newcastle side despite seeing them record a superb 3-1 victory over Everton at St James’ Park to move put of the relegation places.

Kieran Trippier scored a stunning free-kick as the Magpies boosted their survival hopes and dragged Everton firmly into the Premier League relegation battle. The £12million January signing’s first Newcastle goal cemented a 3-1 win over the Toffees and ensured Frank Lampard’s first league game as manager ended in defeat.

Unfortunate first-half own goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Mason Holgate had left the sides locked together at the break, but it was Newcastle, who handed a debut to £35million new boy Bruno Guimaraes as a late substitute, who eventually got themselves over the line courtesy of Ryan Fraser’s scruffy strike and Trippier’s effort in front of a passionate crowd of 52,186 at St James’ Park.

The win – just their third of the campaign, but second in succession – left them just a point behind Merseyside club, who succumbed despite the introduction of newcomers Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek from the bench.

Speaking after the game, Howe told BT Sport: “It is a big result for us because it was back-to-back wins.

“Consecutive wins in the Premier League are rare – they can change your status and elevate the club.

Kieran Trippier, that’s brilliant! 🎯 A lovely free-kick right into the bottom corner 👌 Newcastle open up a two-goal lead and the stadium has erupted! 🎚 pic.twitter.com/r42Of5gSrJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

“We have to stay calm and focus on the next game.

“I think we are in a better place, but football has a way of twisting and turning, so we are not getting ahead of ourselves, we know how tough this league can be.”

Trippier hails massive win

Newcastle goalscorer Trippier added: “It shows massive character from the team. We’re going to need everybody. We know the position we are in. We got a great three points but still loads of games to go and we are taking one at a time.

“Feel we controlled the game and were dominant. To concede from a set-piece was disappointing, but to come from behind shows character and bodes well for the rest of the season.

“The most important thing is the team and the team performance.

“I came here to challenge myself and help my team-mates. I am here to help on and off the pitch. Most important thing is results and to stay in Premier League and that’s our aim.”

READ MORE: Tottenham, Arsenal, Newcastle in four-way battle to land Leicester midfield lynchpin