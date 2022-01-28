Newcastle desperately offer Arsenal unlikely helping hand as talks commence for striker

Newcastle United have reportedly offered Arsenal an unlikely helping hand as they look to round off their January transfer business.

The Magpies have endured a frustrating window thus far, but they do now have two more signings in the pipeline. Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is undergoing a medical today, while Brighton’s Dan Burn looks set to move too.

And according to The Telegraph, one final addition is wanted by the financial superpower after that pair.

That’s because Eddie Howe desires further firepower to help get his side out of the Premier League relegation battle.

With options on that front limited, they’ve swopped for someone they know they can get – Eddie Nketiah.

The 22-year-old is into the final six months of his contract with the Gunners. He’d therefore attracted interest from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

After neither had made a move for the soon-to-be free agent, his club had become resigned to losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

However, Newcastle look set to relieve them of that fate and give them some cash for Nketiah now.

It’s claimed the transfer has been quietly worked on for ‘some time’. And now it looks close to being completed.

Nketiah is expected to travel north at the weekend, with no fixtures in the way, to finalise the move.

That will be a welcome boost because although Guimaraes is set to join too, the Toon have had to admit defeat in the chase for Jesse Lingard.

They were said to be hopeful that Manchester United would lower their £16.5 loan asking price for the attacker. But as that hasn’t happened, they walked away from talks.

Newcastle may have second option

Meanwhile, another report has claimed West Ham will step up their pursuit of Duje Caleta-Car before Monday’s transfer deadline and could therefore allow Issa Diop to join Newcastle.

Both the Hammers and the Magpies have been searching for defensive recruits throughout the January window. Newcastle have already added full-back Kieran Trippier, but they are desperately seeking a centre-back.

West Ham have looked stable at the back for large parts this season. However, a long-term injury to Angelo Ogbonna coupled with recent defeats to Leeds United and Manchester United has raised concern.

As such, both sides are chasing a new central defender before the cut-off on Monday evening. And that could cause a transfer train…

