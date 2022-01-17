Newcastle United are in the driving seat to secure the shock signing of Eden Hazard, after reports in Spain claimed a record bid has been accepted.

The Belgium international turned himself into one of the most potent attackers in Europe while at Chelsea. In 352 appearances, he netted 110 goals and assisted 92 others. As such, he earned himself a move to Madrid in 2019.

However, the 30-year-old’s time in the Spanish capital has proved anything but a success.

Consistent injury problems have restricted him to only 57 appearances and only five goals. What’s more, when he has returned, he has not been able to gain enough rhythm before suffering another fitness problem.

As such, reports have claimed that Madrid are seriously thinking of letting Hazard go. One report claimed that he may depart for a mere £23m.

And now Spanish publication Nacional claims that Newcastle have made a €40m (£33m) offer plus another €10m (£8.3m) in ‘variables’ to attempt to bring Hazard back to the Premier League from Real.

Furthermore, the €50m (£41.3m) offer from Newcastle ‘met the expectations’ of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who accepted their offer.

However, Newcastle still have some work to do to convince Hazard into the switch. He’s long been reported as having no interest in the move to Tyneside.

The club’s position at the wrong end of the Premier League table, together with their location in the North-East seemingly has no interest to the player.

Eden Hazard may have his arm twisted

That said, El Nacional reckons the offer of enormous wages could yet convince Hazard into a re-think. And a loan deal with a view to a permanent move this summer – should Newcastle avoid the drop – looks a likely outcome.

Real Madrid to axe four players to fund Antonio Rudiger transfer According to reports, Real Madrid will axe Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo to fund a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, with more news on Matthijs de Ligt and Timo Werner.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said in November that Hazard was “sad” at Madrid due to his lack of playing time.

Martinez told COPE’s show El Partidazo: “Hazard is medically in his best moment since he arrived at Real Madrid.

“He is sad in football terms, this is the first time that he is experiencing this situation.

“He is a player who has always led winning projects and now he doesn’t have that role, but he is a footballer of exceptional talent and that is never lost, you have to have faith in him.”

Howe the worst: Eddie’s record compared to Newcastle’s 12 other managers in the 21st Century

Van de Beek snubs Newcastle United move

Should Newcastle manage to convince Eden Hazard to sign, it will be the biggest coup of PIF’s regime yet.

However, it seems Hazard won’t be joined on Tyneside by Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek.

The midfielder is reportedly looking for an exit at Old Trafford, having failed to make an impression.

Newcastle are among his suitors and are reportedly looking to bring him to the North-East.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports that Van de Beek has snubbed the chance to move to St James’.

They claim the midfielder has no desire to become part of a side battling for Premier League survival.

And while Van de Beek is willing to move on, the paper claims he will wait for the right opportunity.

Van de Beek, once considered one of Europe’s elite midfielders, needs a good move next in order to reignite his career.

READ MORE: Newcastle near £35m defender swoop, but Chelsea pinch top striker target