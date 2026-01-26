Newcastle are strongly considering a move to land long-time Manchester United target Ederson in the January window as Eddie Howe sweats over three midfield injuries – but the Magpies will need to act fast to prevent the Brazilian from joining one of LaLiga’s biggest sides.

The 26-year-old has been tracked by Premier League clubs for more than a year, with Newcastle and Man Utd repeatedly monitoring his progress in Serie A.

But the situation has shifted quickly, with Atletico accelerating their plans after banking significant funds from the sale of Conor Gallagher to Tottenham earlier this month.

We understand that Atletico have made Ederson a priority target, with Diego Simeone keen to reinforce his midfield before the window closes. Their interest is concrete, and early contact has already been made with Atalanta.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have also held talks, but the most telling development is that Ederson’s camp has formally notified Newcastle and Man Utd of Atletico’s move – part of what has been described to us as “due diligence” to ensure long‑standing admirers are aware of the situation.

Man Utd, however, are not expected to enter the race at this stage. The club have already shut down interest in Manuel Ugarte and reaffirmed that the rejuvenated Kobbie Mainoo will not be leaving, leaving little room or urgency for another midfield addition.

While the Red Devils have admired Ederson for some time, the message from Old Trafford is that January business will remain limited unless something unexpected opens up. Newcastle, though, find themselves in a far more delicate position…

Bruno Guimaraes missed Newcastle’s defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, and during that match Joelinton and Sandro Tonali both picked up fresh knocks, leaving Eddie Howe’s midfield stretched to its limits.

Despite this, Newcastle have consistently insisted they would not make knee‑jerk signings in January. But Ederson is not a panic option – far from it.

As we have previously reported, the Magpies have conducted extensive scouting and background work on the Brazilian and hold his ability in extremely high regard.

Atalanta are braced for offers, and with multiple clubs circling, the situation is expected to move quickly.

Atletico Madrid currently lead the chase, but Newcastle’s long-standing admiration – combined with their growing injury crisis – means they could join the hunt.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly showing interest in Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire. The 32-year-old is set to be available on a free transfer in the summer, when his contract expires.

The Red Devils are considering offering Maguire a new short-term deal but are yet to make a final decision on his future. Sources suggest Maguire would need to agree to a significant pay cut to stay at Old Trafford.

In other news, United are reportedly the latest side to show interest in 18-year-old Rennes striker Mohamed Kader Meite, and they are said to be planning to ‘ambush’ the race for his signature.

We have reported previously that Crystal Palace are big admirers of Meite, while Al-Hilal launched a big bid for him, but he is yet to be convinced by a move to Saudi Arabia.

