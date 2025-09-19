Newcastle ‘tempting option’ for ‘extraordinary’ Real Madrid superstar as ambitious raid mooted after ‘changed situation’

Newcastle United are competing with Manchester United and Chelsea for a Real Madrid superstar, according to report, which has claimed that he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu for St. James’ Park, but TEAMtalk analyses why such a deal is fanciful.

After winning the Carabao Cup and finishing in the top five of the Premier League table last season, Newcastle were active in the summer transfer window, as the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), plan to make the Magpies regulars in the Champions League and also compete for the domestic league title.

Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw, Aaron Ramsdale and Antonio Cordero were the major signings that Newcastle made in the summer, with Alexander Isak and Sean Longstaff among the players who left St. James’ Park for good.

Newcastle are aware that they need to continue to add more quality players to their squad to remain competitive, and a Real Madrid star is now on PIF’s radar.

A report has claimed that Newcastle are one of three Premier League clubs planning to raid Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga, who has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League on two occasions with Los Blancos so far in his career.

According to CaughtOffSide, Newcastle, Man Utd and Chelsea are all showing interest in the France international defensive midfielder, who was described as “a player with extraordinary qualities” who “can play anywhere on the pitch” by former Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

While Camavinga is not guaranteed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, ‘his situation has changed under new manager Xabi Alonso’, according to the report.

Madrid are said to be value Camavinga at €80million (£70m, $94m), with Newcastle mooted to be ‘a tempting option for him if he wants to ensure he’s playing regularly and moving on to another ambitious project’.

Camavinga has been on the books of Madrid since 2021, when he joined from French club Rennes.

The 22-year-old, who has played 26 times for France, has scored four goals and given 10 assists in 180 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos so far in his career.

Xabi Alonso wants to keep Eduardo Camavinga at Real Madrid

Camavinga is one of the best young players in the world whose ability to play in defensive midfield and as a left-back makes him an asset for Madrid.

Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle are big and ambitious clubs, and it is very likely that the Premier League trio are indeed spying an opening to make their moves for Camavinga.

However, it is hard to envisage Madrid letting Camavinga go in the middle of the season or even next summer.

Cadena SER reported on July 24 that Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso personally made the decision to keep Camavinga at the club.

There were ‘offers’ for the left-footed gem from clubs in the Premier League in the summer of 2025, but his entourage maintained that the 22-year-old wanted to ‘stay at Real Madrid’.

Camavinga has been on the sidelines since April due to multiple injury issues, but, according to Mundo Deportivo, he is in line to feature against Espanyol in LaLiga this weekend after making a fully recovery.

The midfielder is only 22, and Madrid are fully aware of his huge potential and his high ceiling.

Camavinga is also unlikely to be willing to move to Newcastle if he were to leave Madrid, especially with Chelsea interested.

While Newcastle are starting to make themselves regulars in the Champions League, Eddie Howe’s side are not in a position to challenge the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title yet.

At Madrid, Camavinga is used to winning LaLiga and the Champions League.

