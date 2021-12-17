Newcastle are not just looking at expensive, top-tier targets for their new era after reportedly scouting several players – including an in-form striker – at a recent Championship clash.

Under their new Saudi owners, Newcastle are being linked with a range of high-profile and high-cost players. But they are also aiming to put the foundations in place for the long-term.

With that in mind, they are looking at a range of younger players – some from the lower leagues – who may have the chance to grow with them over the next few years.

Besides, reports have indicated that rival Premier League clubs may be reluctant to do business with them. Further down the pyramid, though, they may be able to make offers that clubs cannot refuse.

A report from the Newcastle Chronicle reveals that they recently sent scouts to watch a game between Luton Town and Fulham on Saturday. The Championship fixture ended as a 1-1 draw.

The representative was tasked with keeping an eye on a range of players. But one who gets a mention as someone they made notes on is striker Elijah Adebayo.

The 23-year-old joined Luton from Walsall in February. After making the step up from League Two to the Championship, he scored five goals in the second half of last season.

This year, he is flourishing, having scored 10 goals from 20 games in the second division so far. One of those was in front of Newcastle’s scouts in the clash with his former side Fulham.

Adebayo is out of contract at the end of the season, so there could be plenty of interest in his services. Newcastle would fancy their chances in a bidding war, though, if they feel he is worth it.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has warned that Adebayo will not come cheap if he is to be on the move in January. He also described him as the best pound-for-pound striker in the Championship after the Fulham draw.

How many pounds it may take to prise him away from Kenilworth Road remains to be seen.

Elijah Adebayo not only striker Newcastle like

There are several areas of the Newcastle squad that could be strengthened in the January transfer window. Their priority seems to be in defence. But they could bolster the ranks at the other end of the pitch too.

The new owners will be eager to make a statement signing to show their intentions. Finding a new striker, even though they already have a good one in Callum Wilson, would spark excitement.

Adebayo could be a good option, but at a higher level, they have also been linked with Wolfsburg hitman Wout Weghorst.

The Dutchman is a 6ft 6in talisman who causes defenders all sorts of problems with his strength and aerial ability.

Weghorst has the attributes of a perfect strike partner for Wilson. And recent reports claim Wolfsburg could sell the player once the transfer window re-opens.

Sport Witness, citing German outlet Bild, provide an update on the rumours. They claim a bid worth €20m (£17m) will be enough to prize Weghorst away from Germany.

That is a fee Newcastle certainly have the funds to match. Howe will reportedly have £50m to spend in January.

Weghorst is open to a Premier League switch and is making moves to ensure a transfer goes ahead. He recently changed his agent in a bid to secure better offers from elsewhere.

The target man’s contract with Wolfsburg expires in 2023, and he has no intention of agreeing fresh terms. So even if Newcastle miss out on Weghorst next month, they will get another opportunity in the summer.

