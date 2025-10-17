Newcastle ‘more than active’ for £70m star as sources reveal Eddie Howe reunion ON

Newcastle United are keen on re-signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, sources have told TEAMtalk, but new sporting director Ross Wilson will have to convince Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to cough up £70million for the midfielder.

Anderson came through the Newcastle youth system to establish himself in the first team. The 22-year-old midfielder made 55 appearances for the Magpies, providing three assists in the process, before being sold to Forest in the summer of 2024 for £35million (€40m, $47m).

Newcastle had to sell Anderson for PSR reasons, with manager Eddie Howe since revealing his regret at the deal, admitting: “We had no choice but to make the sale, but it was not one we wanted to do.”

Anderson has been a star for Nottingham Forest since his move and has also earned three caps for England following his impressive performances for the Tricky Tees.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals and given seven assists in 51 matches in all competitions for the Reds and is one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Newcastle are keen on a 2026 deal for Anderson, who is now valued at £70m (€80.4m, $94m) by his club Forest.

Manchester United are also keen on the England international midfielder, sources have revealed, but Chelsea and Manchester City’s reported interest in Anderson is not concrete.

Jones told TEAMtalk about Anderson: “His profile has been raised significantly recently and Forest know they are in a strong situation.

“They only signed him for £35million, so with the level of clubs that are now taking an interest, it is very easy to see that his market value is now double what they paid for him.

“It suits Forest for a bidding war to open up, so at this stage they will not be concerned to see so many clubs linked – even though they want him to stay.

“It is too soon to know exactly how many clubs will genuinely try to sign him because so much of it is speculation.

“I know City and Chelsea are linked most recently but I am not hearing too much about those clubs.

“Manchester United interest is definite, and I think Newcastle is an interesting one, more than an active one, for now.

“It has been described to me as improbable rather than impossible.”

