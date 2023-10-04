‘Enthusiasm and desire takes you a long way’ – Pundits rave over Newcastle pummelling of PSG in Champions League

Newcastle welcomed Champions League football back to St James’ Park in some style as they crushed PSG 4-1 on Wednesday evening in a performance that left pundits purring.

Geordies Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff both scored to help Eddie Howe’s put the visitors to the sword as Champions League football returned to Tyneside with a deafening bang.

More than two decades since the Magpies last played in the competition, they rekindled memories of their first-ever outing, a 3-2 victory over Barcelona in 1997, by thumping the French champions 4-1 in front of a crowd of 52,009 at a delirious St James’ Park.

Miguel Almiron set the ball rolling with the club’s first Champions League goal since Alan Shearer’s double at Inter Milan in March 2003, but it was local boys Burn and Longstaff who put the Group F fixture beyond Luis Enrique’s side before Fabian Schar smashed home a superb fourth to secure three points to go with the one with which they had returned from AC Milan a fortnight earlier.

And speaking about the performance on TNT Sports, Rio Ferdinand gave huge praise to Newcastle, saying: “Newcastle are in the group of death, nobody expects them to get through. But enthusiasm and desire takes you a long way.

“Soak it up. Soak it up for as long as you possibly can, because you don’t get many nights like this.

“What you need at the heart of the performance like this is desire, togetherness and all those players they have.”

Newcastle legend Chris Waddle was in agreement, adding: “Thoroughly deserved. They worked hard, they played some great football.

“PSG for me, too many egos. But tonight is all about Newcastle United.”

Speaking after the game, midfielder Longstaff reflected on an incredible night, adding: “It’s some night. I think we knew it was going to be special with the atmosphere but for me and Burny [Dan Burn] to score on a night like tonight is pretty surreal and I am lost for words really.

“It is [a dream come true]. I think to be honest there are some of us that thought three years ago we were probably out of the door and it wasn’t a great place to be. I am so proud to be from Newcastle and I am over the moon.”

Longstaff was also asked whether the Newcastle players have ever been more up for a game than this, adding: “I think the [Carabao Cup] semi-final last year was similar but this is a different level. They have some of the best players in the world and we want to go against them and show how good we are.”

