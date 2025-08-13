A European giant is fearful of an approach from Newcastle

Newcastle are reportedly ‘expected’ to submit a bid for a European giant striker, with his club ‘braced for an offer’ for the highly-rated forward.

The Magpies have struggled massively so far this summer. Only the signings of Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale (loan) have been made, and there has been absolutely no progress on a striker signing.

Newcastle were trying to land a central attacker before Alexander Isak signalled his desire to leave, but he has since started a fierce push to exit St James’ Park, the latest step being moving out of his North East home.

Attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike and then Benjamin Sesko fell flat, though TEAMtalk is aware there is now interest in Samu Aghehowa, among others.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are ‘expected to submit a bid’ for the Porto striker.

The Portuguese side are said to be ‘braced’ for an offer from the St James’ Park club, and ‘fear’ they could lose him before the end of the summer.

Newcastle’s stance on Isak’s exit has been that he won’t be going anywhere until a replacement is signed, so Aghehowa could be the domino which pushes the Swede out.

Aghehowa’s fast start to the season

Aghehowa scored 25 goals in all competitions last season, and followed that with two in the Club World Cup.

In his first game this season, the Spaniard notched two goals, in a 3-0 victory over Vitoria Guimaraes.

TEAMtalk is aware that Porto would ideally like to earn £70million from the signing of Aghehowa.

Craig Hope, though, has suggested it’s actually more like £80million, and he called that a “prohibitive” price, so whether Newcastle will go that high, and therefore be able to sign Aghehowa, remains to be seen.

Newcastle round-up: Liverpool told how to land Isak

Liverpool’s last offer of £110million for Newcastle striker Isak was knocked back, but Keith Wyness has suggested a way to get the Magpies to crumble.

“The one thing that I think could rescue this, if Liverpool still want him, is a player swap plus the £120m. That, I think, is a doable deal that may work,” he said.

Isak has also been ripped to pieces by Paul Merson, with the pundit stating: “The situation is totally ridiculous. It just shows you the players have all the power.”

It has also been stated that Liverpool are ready to lodge a £120million offer for the striker.

