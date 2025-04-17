Newcastle United could be in line for a real transfer body blow this summer, following reports that a Serie A giant are the latest club to have registered an interest in in-form midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Italy international has been in outstanding form of late and produced another masterclass during Wednesday night’s 5-0 Premier League rout of Crystal Palace, while also laying on a goal for Harvey Barnes against Oliver Glasner’s men.

Tonali‘s ability to coast through games with his ball-playing ability in congested midfield areas is a particular quality to be admired about the 24-year-old, but it also comes at a cost in terms of the number of top clubs having eyes on the former Milan man.

Recent reports have suggested that the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City are considering moves for Tonali, with the player himself rumoured to be pushing to leave.

And now Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that a fee of £60m-£70m will be enough to lure Tonali to Turin and return to his homeland in the process.

La Gazzetta adds that Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli sees Tonali ‘high on his target list’, adding that he would be ‘one of the few players capable of shifting the balance of Igor Tudor’s midfield’. They also state that ‘Juventus have already made their move’.

That mooted price tag does appear low though for an international player performing at the top of his game and still under contract at Newcastle for three more years.

Indeed, any bid in the region of that figure could be met with short shrift, unless the player himself is genuinely pushing for an exit in the summer transfer window.

Tindall raves over ‘exceptional’ Tonali

Tonali’s performance against Palace was the latest vindication of his talent after returning to action in August last year after a 10-month suspension from competitive football.

And speaking after the midweek contest, stand-in boss Jason Tindall was left purring about the midfielder’s qualities in the middle of the park.

He told reporters: “He’s got so many great qualities, has Sandro. He’s exceptional on the ball whether it’s one-touch, two-touch, he always makes really, really good decisions, very, very quick, reads the game extremely well.

“The midfield three at the minute have got a really good balance, they complement each other very well and I think everybody is starting to see that.”

Tonali has actually been pushed into more of a defensive midfield role this season, allowing the likes of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes to play further forward and have more impact on Newcastle’s attacking play.

Despite playing deeper, the Italian has still managed to notch five goals and three assists in a campaign where the Magpies have celebrated their first major trophy in 70 years and are currently well placed to secure Champions League for next season.

