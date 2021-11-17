Newcastle and Everton are among the clubs planning a shock move for an Arsenal forward, according to reports.

Newcastle have plenty of money at their disposal following the £305m takeover by the Saudi Arabian-backed Public Investment Fund. They will need some marquee signings this winter if they are to move out of the relegation zone.

The Magpies are the only team yet to win a Premier League game this season, leaving them in 19th place on five points.

Attack is arguably Newcastle’s strongest position, with Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Joelinton now at Eddie Howe’s disposal.

Everton, meanwhile, are looking for more shrewd captures after the success of Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

They might also need some added firepower in 2022 if Dominic Calvert-Lewin fully emerges onto Newcastle’s transfer shortlist.

Sport Witness, citing reports in the French press, provide a stunning update on the future of one Arsenal star.

The man in question is record signing Nicolas Pepe, who moved to Emirates Stadium in 2019 for £72million.

Arsenal and Leeds target Noa Lang wants to leave Club Brugge Club Brugge winger Noa Lang reportedly wants to leave the club in a boost for Arsenal and Leeds, with more updates on Eddie Nketiah and Donny van de Beek.

The right winger is reportedly attracting interest from Newcastle and Everton, alongside Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The trio believe Pepe could be available for transfer in January as Arteta continues to use him sparingly. The 26-year-old has been left on the bench in three of Arsenal’s last six Premier League games.

Indeed, the report states that Arsenal may have ‘no choice’ but to let Pepe leave due to his poor run of form.

Newcastle, Everton and Palace reckon they can get the best out of Pepe by making him a regular starter. As such, they are each planning loan bids ahead of January. They also want to include options to buy, should Pepe enjoy his time away from north London.

A deal is now firmly in the hands of Arsenal. They probably won’t want to look stupid by allowing their record arrival to join another English team on loan, just two years on from his transfer.

Defender and starlet out, impressive Serie A duo in – how Liverpool could fare in January

But with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe here to say, it’s tough to see how Pepe will become a regular starter under Arteta.

Pepe was previously linked with an Arsenal exit on Sunday, as football.london claim that Gunners chiefs are eyeing Dejan Kulusevski as a potential replacement.

The Sweden international could be sold by Juventus as the Bianconeri look to raise funds for a Dusan Vlahovic bid.

Walcott says former Arsenal man ‘wants return’

Meanwhile, former Arsenal and England ace Theo Walcott believes Aaron Ramsey might want a return to the Gunners.

He won three FA Cups and three Community Shields with the club before leaving for Juventus in 2019.

“I’ll find out, give him a call and pester him (on if he’s returning to the Premier League),” Walcott told talkSPORT.

“It would be lovely for him to come back. I feel like he would want to. Some part of me in my head is thinking he wants to come back to Arsenal.

“It’s one of those things, he’s at Juventus. He played very well for Wales last night. A lot of people have been on his back in Italy and I haven’t seen enough of it.

“But he’s a leader. He’s a workhorse. Still playing for his country and has all these caps. It would be great for him to come back to the Premier League.”

READ MORE: Van Gaal names clubs Arsenal star should’ve signed for after transfer error