Everton transfer hopes tarnished as Newcastle take box seat in saga

Newcastle United look to be in the clear in the battle for Aaron Ramsey, as a report reveals it is likely ‘impossible’ for Everton to match the Welshman’s wage demands.

Newcastle and Everton have looked two of the most likely suitors for Ramsey in recent weeks. West Ham are the other Premier League side with interest in the midfielder.

However, a recent report states that Everton are likely out of the running to land the former Arsenal man. Il Bianconero (via Sport Witness) claim that the Toffees feel it is ‘impossible’ to match Ramsey’s wage demands.

Ramsey looks a top signing for a Premier League side. Indeed, his 91 goal contributions in 262 league games at Arsenal highlight his attacking talent from the middle of the park.

However, he currently earns a hefty wage at Juventus, and seemingly does not want to give that wage up. As such, Everton seem to have been frozen out completely.

Despite the Toffees’ chances in completing a deal looking to be dead, Newcastle would likely have no reluctance about paying Ramsey’s wages.

Given their recent influx of funds, the Magpies could afford anybody on the planet. As such, it seems they will now be in the box seat to complete a deal for the midfielder.

Getting Ramsey’s wages off the books seems crucial for Juventus. Indeed, it would be handy as they look to finance a deal to take Paul Pogba back to Turin.

Newcastle need to target experienced midfielder like Ramsey The position Newcastle are in requires an experienced leader to help them improve.

With Eddie Howe now at the helm at Newcastle, fans can expect a new era of football at St James’ Park.

The Englishman will want to make the Newcastle squad his own. What’s more, the Magpies will likely flex their muscles in the transfer window, and complete a few big signings.

Magpies dealt blow in transfer hopes

Newcastle have been dealt a blow in terms of a potential signing rebuffing their interest.

Adrien Rabiot joined teammate Aaron Ramsey on Newcastle’s shortlist. However, the player has given an update on his future, which has dealt a blow to the Magpies.

“I’m happy in Turin. I see my future at Juventus, of course!” he said.

Despite likely not landing Rabiot, Newcastle will surely bring in some big names in January.