Exclusive: Celtic contact Newcastle over risky transfer Eddie Howe is willing to sanction

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is wanted at Celtic, TEAMtalk has learned, with the departure of Joe Hart leaving the Scottish champions in need of an experienced stopper.

Celtic are set for a busy summer as they seek to build on their double success of last season.

Brendan Rodgers managed to beat rivals Rangers to the title after Philippe Clement put up a decent fight but eventually fell as the season came to a close.

Celtic are now pushing to add to their squad as they look to challenge on multiple fronts including the Champions League.

Celtic have held talks with Benfica over making Paulo Bernardo’s deal permanent and are also making serious moves for a new No 1 goalkeeper.

Joe Hart has retired from football and left a gap that needs to be filled. We have learned the Hoops have made contact with Newcastle over the conditions of a deal for Dubravka who is believed to be available for transfer, with Newcastle desperate to get his wages off the books.

Newcastle have another stopper coming into the club to challenge Nick Pope soon and Dubravka has now been rendered dead weight.

Celtic identify cut-price Joe Hart replacement

The 35-year-old goalkeeper is in the last year of his deal with the Magpies and while he will cost very little to sign, he is seen as someone who is experienced enough and played at a high enough level to be able to fill the role adequately.

The goalkeeping position is one Celtic want to fill early this summer and sources suggest that a move can be completed quickly due to a willingness from all parties.

Newcastle are pushing to bring in a younger goalkeeper and that will be the nail in the coffin for the Slovakian’s time at St. James’ Park.

While Dubravka has seen a fair amount of action between the sticks in the last few seasons, the feeling is that he is in decline and that a club like Newcastle need to have more intense competition for that place. The suggestions Dubravka is a player who’s seen better days makes the move a risky one for Rodgers and co.

James Trafford is closing in on a move to Newcastle and the Burnley man is viewed as a keeper who can challenge Pope and go onto become the club’s number one goalkeeper in the years to come.

Personal terms between Newcastle and Trafford have been agreed and the clubs are close to reaching an agreement for the Englishman.

The Magpies have completed the signing of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth on a free transfer also and he will complete his medical today.

