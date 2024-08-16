Exclusive: Newcastle in daring double swoop for £95m pair with Guehi ‘breakthrough’ coming

Newcastle United are advancing towards the signing of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and have also reignited their pursuit of Burnley’s James Trafford, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Newcastle registered their interest in England U21 goalkeeper Trafford earlier this summer and soon initiated talks with Burnley over his potential capture. Eddie Howe’s side launched a £16million offer for Trafford, but this was rejected as Burnley have set his valuation at around the £30m mark.

Speculation surrounding the shot-stopper has gone cold in recent weeks, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle remain very keen to land him.

The Magpies are still exploring a move as they look to bolster their keeper ranks further, even after the arrivals of Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy.

Newcastle view Trafford as someone who can provide cover and competition for current No 1 Nick Pope and eventually become their long-term keeper, and they will now look to get closer to Burnley’s asking price.

The 21-year-old started during Burnley’s Championship opener against Luton Town on Monday, which ended in a 4-1 away win, though the Clarets have prepared for his potential exit by landing Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green this summer.

Trafford made the provisional England setup for Euro 2024 but did not get into the final 26-man squad. By joining Newcastle, the Manchester City academy graduate would give himself a better chance of getting into the eyeline of the next England manager.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are getting closer to finally capturing England defender Guehi from Palace. Earlier on Friday, it emerged that Newcastle have sent Palace a fourth bid which gets them much closer to his £65m price tag.

Newcastle transfer news: Trafford eyed after Guehi

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Gillan that a ‘breakthrough’ is coming in the talks, with Guehi having told Palace he wants to make the move.

The two clubs are in discussions over the structure of a potential deal, which could see the centre-back overtake Alexander Isak and become Newcastle’s record signing.

Should Guehi be confirmed as leaving, then Palace are expected to target Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah as a replacement. It is a frustrating time for Chalobah though as he must wait for Guehi’s move to be finalised before he can start to properly plan for the new season.

